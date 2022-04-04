The Ukrainian manufacturer of the world's largest plane says rebuilding it would cost $3 billion. See the full history of the famous six-engine jet that was destroyed.
The Antonov An-225 was the world's largest cargo plane, armed with six engines and a massive cargo hold.
The plane was destroyed in Ukraine after the Russian attack, however, it can be rebuilt for $3 billion.
The Soviet Union first commissioned the jet's production in the 1980s, but the plane took its last flight on February 5.
Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, confirmed the destruction of the mammoth An-225 Mriya following the Russian attack on February 24.
The beloved plane, adorned in a yellow and blue paint job, was a symbol of pride for Ukraine, having been built by Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov.
It is not clear why the one-of-a-kind plane was destroyed, whether it was a deliberate attack or collateral damage of the Russian invasion, but Kuleba says its destruction will not ruin Ukraine's "dream" of freedom.
"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'," Kuleba tweeted on February 27. "But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!"
Source: Dmytro Kuleba
The Antonov An-225 Mriya, which in Ukrainian means "dream," was a unique aircraft in the skies. If a standard cargo plane is comparable to a flying tractor-trailer, the Mriya was a flying cargo ship, thanks to its size and payload capacity.
The oversized plane was first commissioned by the Soviet Union to transport the communist state's newest spacecraft, the Buran Space Shuttle.
Source: Antonov Airlines and CNN
The Buran program was aimed at matching the US' newly formed space shuttle program, as seen with a similar look to NASA's space shuttle. The Soviet Union, however, didn't have a way to get the new ship to the launchpad, located in Soviet Kazakhstan.
Source: Antonov Airlines and CNN
While NASA simply strapped its space shuttle to the top of a Boeing 747 for long-range transport...
The Soviet Union had to commission an entirely new aircraft to carry the Buran, which it hoped would later act as an aerial launching platform.
Source: Antonov Airlines and Antonov
Antonov, at the time, was one of the Soviet Union's primary aircraft manufacturers and had a focus on cargo planes.
Source: Antonov
The An-225 Mriya was developed from the smaller An-124 Ruslan, a four-engine cargo plane featuring a similar design.
Source: Antonov
Production of the oversized cargo bird at the behest of the Soviet government took three years, starting in the mid-1980s.
Source: Antonov Airlines
Design consideration was given to the idea of transporting the Russian space shuttle, as seen with the twin-tail configuration designed to capture the airflow from around any vehicle placed on top of the aircraft.
Source: Antonov Airlines
With the collapse of the Soviet Union coming shortly after the Mriya's production, however, the aircraft's original mission to carry Russian space shuttles soon evaporated and it was free to take on cargo charters full-time starting in 2001.
Source: Antonov Airlines
As a result, its external carrying capabilities went largely unused.
Cargo was loaded through the front of the aircraft as the nose could open up, allowing for the easy loading and unloading of cargo straight in and out.
Source: Insider
Its oversized cargo hold, which measured 141 feet by 21 feet by 14.5 feet, was ideal for carrying the most obscure objects whether it be massive wind turbine blades...
Source: Insider
...50 cars...
...or a military tank.
Its hold could be stuffed with more than 550,000 pounds of cargo, nearly double that of the Boeing 747-8 freighter.
Source: Antonov Airlines and UPS Airlines
Every aspect of the Mriya was unique with six Motor Sich D-18T engines instead of the two, three, or four found on a standard cargo aircraft.
Meanwhile, the plane had 32 wheels total, including four under the nose, to steer the massive feat of engineering.
Source: Insider
When not fully loaded, the Mriya had a reported range of nearly 10,000 miles, the equivalent of the distance between New York and Sydney, Australia.
Source: Antonov
When it was weighed down, however, that came down to just under 3,000 miles — still enough to fly across the continent of Europe or from New York to Los Angeles.
Source: Popular Mechanics
During its history, the impressive plane broke over 200 records, including airlifting the world's heaviest freight and transporting by air the world's longest cargo.
After the fall of the Soviet Union, Antonov retained control of its flagship aircraft, controlled by subsidiary Antonov Airlines that chartered the behemoth out to customers around the world. According to the BBC, the plane costs around $30,000 per hour to charter.
Source: BBC
Only one of the type was ever produced, though Antonov partnered with a Chinese company to restart production in 2016.
Source: CNBC
A second plane was started but was since left unfinished. The 70%-complete airframe sits in a Ukrainian warehouse near Kyiv.
Source: CNN
The Mriya's cockpit was located above the main cargo bay to give the aircraft as much capacity as possible for freight.
Having been built during the Soviet era when aircraft technology was still developing, the antiquated cockpit was cavernous and required pilots and extra flight engineers to operate the plane.
Four flight engineers, with two on each side of the cockpit, monitored the countless instruments and gauges to ensure the aging plane functioned safely.
The An-225 was in maintenance for two years until 2020 when it reentered service to ferry medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Antonov
In spring 2020, the plane flew from Tianjian, China to Warsaw, Poland with a 100-ton payload, which included face masks, COVID-19 tests, and other personal protective equipment.
Source: Antonov
In one of the largest cargo shipments of the pandemic, hundreds of crates, pallets, and boxes were stored from floor to ceiling in the six-engine jet.
Source: Antonov
Antonov's "Dream" joined the massive flotilla of aircraft dedicated to transporting invaluable supplies to the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
The oversized aircraft joined the likes of the Boeing 747-400LCF Dreamlifter...
...and an Airbus A380 operated by charter airline Hi Fly in a worldwide airlift of people, goods, and supplies.
While the An-225's two-year maintenance overhaul was supposed to ensure it continued to fly until at least 2033, Russian air missiles cut its life short.
When Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, the plane was undergoing repair and could not leave the country, leaving it vulnerable to Russian attacks.
Source: Insider
The plane was destroyed at Antonov Airport, also known as Hostomel Airport, in Ukraine after flying its last flight on February 5. US-funded media organization Radio Liberty shared satellite images showing the aircraft in flames.
Source: Radio Liberty
New images of the plane's damage have surfaced since Russian forces withdrew from the airport, which occurred last Thursday, according to CNN. Ukrainian military forces have since taken back control of the facility.
Source: CNN
Mriya captain Dmytro Antonov returned to the scene on Saturday to see the battered jet, saying the "sadness is so indescribable."
Source: Reuters
"I just realized that exactly two months ago I went on my last business trip. I flew on Mriya," he said on Saturday, reported Reuters. "I could have never imaged such things happening."
Source: Reuters
At the scene, Antonov pointed to the cockpit and said "there's nothing left here."
Source: Reuters
According to Ukrainian state defense company Ukroboronprom, rebuilding the plane would take over five years and cost upwards of $3 billion.
Source: Insider
"Our task is to ensure that these costs are covered by the Russian Federation, which has caused intentional damage to Ukraine's aviation and air cargo sector," Ukroboronprom said in a statement.
Source: Ukroboronprom
