World's largest cruise ship arrives in Florida.

The world’s largest cruise ship has made its way to Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s “Icon of the Seas” arrived at PortMiami on Wednesday, January 10.

The $2 billion ship is more than a thousand feet long and can hold close to 10,000 people.

It will take 7-night trips to the eastern and western Caribbean starting January 27, as well as the Royal Caribbean’s private destination in The Bahamas.

There’s been record-setting demand for Icon. Royal Caribbean saw the single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in its then 53-year history when Icon was first revealed in October 2022.

Prices for a single person start at $1,700.

