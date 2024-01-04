'World's largest cruise ship' docks in Puerto Rico

STORY: Royal Caribbean's cruise liner ‘Icon of the Seas’ docks in Puerto Rico

The company says it is the world's largest cruise ship

Location: Ponce, Puerto Rico

The 1,198-foot ship can accommodate up to 10,000 people

(Hector Agosto, Ponce Port Executive Director)

“The importance of having chosen the Ponce Port is to bring the 'Icon of the Seas' for the first time to the West or the Western Hemisphere and to the Americas, and also to the Caribbean and the United States. It is the depth of our port, the security that we can provide and also the logistical facilities that we have.”

The vessel is being prepared for its inaugural journey from Miami on January 27

(Teresita Galloza, Visitor)

“Well, it seems to me that this is really something positive for tourism and the economy. We are at a time when we really need Puerto Rico to make itself known and what better than to bring positive things to the island.”