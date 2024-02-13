The world's largest cruise ship just launched, and Royal Caribbean's next giant vessel is only months away. See the upcoming Utopia of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean is preparing for the July debut of its next mega-ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia will enter service six months after the debut of its wildly popular predecessor, Icon of the Seas.

Take a look at Royal Caribbean's plans for the upcoming 7,958-person mega-ship.

Royal Caribbean has been basking in the wild booking frenzy of its newest ship: the Icon of the Seas, officially the world's largest cruise ship.

But behind the scenes, the cruise line is already prepping to debut its next giant vessel: 1,188-foot-long Utopia of the Seas.

In July — only six months after Icon's debut — the upcoming mega-ship will join its fleet with a series of three- to four-night cruises from Florida's Port Canaveral, Royal Caribbean says.

And it's sure to add more traffic to what's already one of the world's busiest cruising hubs: Royal Caribbean says Utopia will accommodate up to 7,958 people, including 5,668 guests.

Utopia won’t be part of Royal Caribbean's new Icon class, which includes the cruise line’s recently launched Icon of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean says Utopia of the Seas, shown in a rendering, will join its fleet in July. Royal Caribbean International

Instead, the upcoming floating resort would join Royal Caribbean's previous Oasis class — the same group as the runner-up in the world's largest cruise ship competition, Wonder of the Seas.

The Oasis class includes some of the world’s largest cruise vessels.

Royal Caribbean's renderings of Icon of the seas, left, and Utopia of the Seas, right. Royal Caribbean International

But Utopia won't outgrow its enormous predecessor.

Icon is 1,198 feet long, 20 decks tall, and weighs 250,800 gross-tons. Utopia is set to be 10 feet stubbier, two decks shorter, and 13,940 gross-tons lighter.

Despite this slightly smaller size, Royal Caribbean still plans to pack the 211-foot-wide Utopia with kid-friendly activities.

As is customary with most Royal Caribbean ships, the Lime and Coconut bar will be located near one of Utopia's pools, according to a rendering. Royal Caribbean International

Why have one pool when you can have five? The cruise line says it's adding five swimming holes, eight hot tubs, and three water slides to the upcoming vessel.

While not family-friendly, gamblers will be overjoyed to see two casinos, totaling more than 370 slot machines, in the plans. Because what's a cruise vacation without spending more money than you anticipated?

Cruisers who’ve sailed on Wonder of the Seas might recognize some of Utopia’s planned amenities, like the Ultimate Abyss slide and a carousel.

Royal Caribbean's rendering shows Utopia's 259-foot-long Ultimate Abyss, which it says is the longest dry slide available on a cruise ship. Royal Caribbean International

Guests who are quickly bored of the pool could instead spend their afternoons ziplining, laser tagging, escape room-ing, and rock climbing.

The youngest travelers could frolic around Splashaway Bay, the children’s water playground.

Royal Caribbean says its food truck, as shown in a rendering, will serve "handheld" options. Royal Caribbean International

Meanwhile, their parents could grab a bite at what Royal Caribbean is calling a “poolside food truck.”

We doubt it’ll drive too far.

Like most cruise ships, the Solarium will serve as these parents’ adult-only haven when they need some time by a pool and away from their nagging children.

Fan-favorite AquaTheater would also make an appearance on Utopia, giving cruisers a unique show of swimmers, divers, slackliners, and acrobats.

Utopia's entertainment destinations would include Music Hall, the go-to destination for cover bands and dancing, as shown in a rendering of the concert venue. Royal Caribbean International

The cruise ship's ice skating rink would also host shows. As would the more traditional theater, which plans to put on Broadway-esque performances.

If it counts, the karaoke bar could be as entertaining as these formal venues.

Of the ship’s over 20 dining venues, less than half will be complimentary. But don't worry — the soft serve station is included.

New-to-brand Pesky Parrot bar would serve up tropical drinks, as shown in the rendering. Royal Caribbean International

Specialty options, including on-land classics like Starbucks and Johnny Rockets, will cost travelers extra. The same goes for fun beverages at the more than 20 bars and lounges.

Tired of traveling by sea? Eat dinner on a train instead.

Royal Railway would be a first for the cruise brand, as shown in a rendering. Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean hasn't revealed much about the new Royal Railway restaurant but said the dining experience will use tech "to travel to any place and time."

Izumi, Royal Caribbean's sushi and teppanyaki restaurant, isn’t new.

A rendering shows what would be Utopia's dark and moody Japanese-inspired Izumi restaurant. Royal Caribbean International

But the one on Utopia will debut an additional "omakase-inspired" menu, according to the cruise operator.

Travelers on the go can instead indulge in takeout sushi at Izumi’s grab-and-go window, a concept first introduced on Icon of the Seas .

The upcoming mega ship’s three-night cruises currently start at $481 per person

Royal Caribbean has poured $350 million into Perfect Day at CocoCay. Brittany Chang/Insider

Utopia's 2024 and 2025 itineraries will soon sail from Port Canaveral — just outside Orlando — to Nassau, Bahamas, and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay .

Utopia’s short itineraries contrast against Icon of the Sea’s week-long inaugural sailings this year.

Royal Caribbean and France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard began construction on the 236,860 gross-ton ship in April 2022. Royal Caribbean International

But that's the point: Utopia's itineraries were designed to target travelers craving a fast getaway."

Royal Caribbean has noticed an "exponential rise" in quick weekend vacations while more companies have implemented return-to-office mandates, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

