'World's largest food fight': Best photos from 'Tomatina' tomato street fight in Spain
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The“Tomatina” annual street tomato fight attracts thousands of people who are itching to catapult squishy tomatoes at one another to one magnificently messy event.
The hour-long battle, dubbed the "world’s largest food fight," made a triumphant return Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, with nearly 27,000 pounds of over-ripe tomatoes. Up to 20,000 people crammed into the streets of Buñol, Spain, a small eastern town with a population of around 9,000.
Since the event garnered more national and global media attention around the 1980s, thousands of people from around the world have trekked to paint Buñol red with pulp.
The event – which was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 – marked its 75th anniversary this year and 20 years since the festival was declared by Spain as an international tourism attraction.
See the best photos from this saucy celebration.
Contributing: Associated Press
Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.
