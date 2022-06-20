World's largest freshwater fish found in Mekong, scientists say

Grace Tsoi - BBC News
·2 min read

A 300kg (661lb) stingray caught in the Mekong river in Cambodia is the biggest freshwater fish ever documented, scientists say.

It unseated the previous record-holder, a 646lb (293kg) Mekong giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005.

There is no official record-keeping or database of the world's biggest freshwater fish.

The Mekong is rich in biodiversity but overfishing, dams and pollution threaten its fragile ecosystem.

It flows from the Tibetan Plateau through China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

"In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish that we've encountered or that's been documented anywhere worldwide," said Zeb Hogan, a biologist who leads Wonders of the Mekong, a USAID-funded conservation project.

"Finding and documenting this fish is remarkable, and a rare positive sign of hope, even more so because it occurred in the Mekong, a river that's currently facing many challenges," added Dr Hogan, who is also a professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The conservation project works with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration to set up a network of fishermen who alert the researchers if they catch giant or endangered fish.

On the night of 13 June, a local fisherman on Koh Preah island called to tell researchers that he had caught a "very big" stingray - it turned out to be 3.98m long and 2.2m wide.

After being fitted with an acoustic tag to track its future movement, the stingray was released back into the river.

It disappeared into the muddy waters of the Mekong around dusk when the moon was already up in the sky, Dr Hogan said.

In the local Khmer language, the fish is called "Boramy", which means full moon.

"The stingray find is evidence that the natural world can still yield new and extraordinary discoveries, and that many of the largest aquatic creatures remain woefully understudied," Dr Hogan said.

The giant freshwater stingray is an endangered species. This is the second giant stingray examined by the team since May - the earlier one weighed 181kg.

"When record fish are found, it means the aquatic environment is still relatively healthy. This is in contrast to what we've seen in places like the Yantgze River, where scientists reported the extinction of the Chinese paddlefish," Dr Hogan said.

"The Mekong's deep pools sustain life far beyond these impressive giants. Spawning in this critical habitat produces billions of fish every year which ensure the food security and livelihoods for millions of people in Cambodia and Vietnam."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No boat? No worries! Here are 10 great places to fish onshore in Bay County

    Bay County is surrounded by water and there are a plethora of public places where you can enjoy sinking a hook from onshore.

  • Documentary about Detroit martial arts academy wins top Tribeca Film Festival prize

    "The Cave of Adullam," produced by Laurence Fishburne on a Detroit martial arts academy, won best documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival.

  • Veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle breaks down what Kenny Atkinson brings to Charlotte

    Eagle, the TV play-by-play voice of the Brooklyn Nets, also discussed why Steph Curry is special.

  • Trampoline Flies Through Yard During Storm in Cape Coral, Florida

    A family’s doorbell camera captured their trampoline flying through their yard in Cape Coral, Florida, during a storm on Saturday, June 18.Homeowner Jordan Erb shared the video on Facebook, saying: “When you’re in Colorado, but see this from your doorbell at home in Florida…Bye bye trampoline!!”Erb shared a photo of the family’s mangled trampoline with Storyful, lamenting its destruction.The NWS issued a special weather statement for Cape Coral and the surrounding area on Saturday, warning of possible hail and winds of 55 mph. Credit: Jordan Erb via Storyful

  • 2 Pitfalls of Only Investing in Index Funds

    Then there are those investors who prefer to take the easy way out by putting their money into index funds. In fact, investing giant and billionaire Warren Buffett has long said that index funds are a terrific choice for the everyday investor. When we talk about beating the market, we're referring to assembling an investment mix that delivers higher returns over time than broad market indexes like the S&P 500.

  • New hope as some polar bears have moved from sea ice to glacier ice

    A group of polar bears in southeastern Greenland have adapted to melting sea ice, by hunting from freshwater ice that pours into the ocean from Greenland's glaciers.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy From the Beaten-Down S&P 500 Index

    We have narrowed our search to five S&P 500 stocks with strong potential for the rest of 2022. These are: KEYS, PAYC, NVR, QCOM and POOL.

  • How bulldozers became a vehicle of injustice in India

    Critics say India's ruling government is using bulldozers to intimidate the minority Muslim community.

  • Sri Lankan students demand government resign over crisis

    Thousands of students from state universities marched in Sri Lanka’s capital on Monday to demand the president and prime minister resign over an economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential supplies and disrupted people's livelihoods and education. The students say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since independence in 1948, and that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the position a little more than a month ago promising to end shortages, has not delivered on his pledges. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repayment of $7 billion in foreign debt due this year.

  • See inside these propeller planes used to fly to business meetings, holidays in the Alps, or for training pilots

    The largest and fastest Piper propeller plane, the M600/SLS, that I toured costs a cool $3.3 million.

  • Hong Kong's last UK governor says crackdowns 'heartbreaking'

    The last British governor of Hong Kong said Monday that Beijing's crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony has been “a lot worse” than he expected. Chris Patten, who led Britain's last government in Hong Kong before the city was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, said it was “heartbreaking” to see the situation in the city as he launched a new book to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1. “I thought there was a prospect that (China) would keep its word, and I’m sorry that it hasn’t,” he said in London.

  • WWE mourns the deaths of legendary referees Tim White, David Hebner

    Tim White, 68, and David Hebner, 73, officiated some of the WWE's most high-profile matches, and both also worked as advisers after leaving the ring.

  • This electric bug zapper is a 'must have' for summer — and it's 51% off

    Shopper say this bug zapper is a "must have" for summer months.

  • Cardi B and the Kids Bring Offset a Gourmet Breakfast in Bed on Father’s Day

    The kids, or maybe a chef, whipped up a tray with all the fixins for the Migos rapper.

  • Cambodian lands world record freshwater catch

    A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record for the largest freshwater fish ever caught.

  • Crowd shooting fireworks at LAPD officers in Boyle Heights

    Sky9 was over the Boyle Heights area where police report crowd of people were shooting off fireworks at officers, as well as pointing green lasers and throwing rocks and bottles at them. Police have reportedly set up a skirmish line.

  • Cardinals vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Trevor Story and Christian Vázquez each hammered home runs and Nick Pivetta struck out 10 batters to help the Red Sox top the Cardinals, 6-4

  • Scuffles as India protesters block train lines

    STORY: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called 'Agnipath,' or "path of fire," designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.The scheme has sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tires and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.Workers of the youth wing of India's opposition Congress Party climbed on a train at New Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station and demanded the government to roll back the recruitment plan as security officials tried to remove them from the tracks.Protests also erupted in southern Chennai city, where protesters carried banners and flags, before being detained by the police."Out of this Indian Army, they are trying to recruit one part for Hindu Sena (a Hindu fringe group). This is bad for the nation, this is actually against the nation," said a protester, Kumar Swamy.Passengers were forced to wait at railway stations in northern Varanasi and eastern Patna cities for hours, as trains were cancelled and delayed due to the shutdown.On Sunday (June 19), a top Indian Army official said the recruitment plan would not be rolled back.

  • Jennifer Lopez says child Emme is her 'favorite duet partner of all time' during LA performance

    JLo and her child Emme shared a touching moment together Thursday as the pop singer introduced the 14-year-old using gender-neutral pronouns.

  • 7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There

    If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...