World's largest iceberg, equal to size of Somerset, breaks off Antarctica

Verity Bowman
·2 min read
An iceberg, some way smaller than A-76, afloat in the Weddell Sea - EPA
An iceberg, some way smaller than A-76, afloat in the Weddell Sea - EPA

The world’s largest iceberg, equal in size to Somerset and bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca, has splintered from the frozen edge `of Antarctica and is now adrift in the Weddell Sea.

The new sheet of ice, designated A-76, measures approximately 4,320 square km (2,685m) and is significantly larger than the previous title-holder, A-23A, which stretched 3,380 square km (1,305m).

The British Antarctic Survey initially spotted the floating berg after it broke off the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf.

Its movement was then confirmed by the European Space Agency’s using images from the Copernicus satellite.

Thousands of penguins were threatened in November last year by what was then considered the largest iceberg as it came close to colliding with a remote South Atlantic island supporting sea life.

A European Space Agency satellite image of the giant new iceberg - Shutterstock
A European Space Agency satellite image of the giant new iceberg - Shutterstock

It had broken from the Larsen shelf, the fastest warming shelf on the continent.

Luckily, the 160km long A68a splintered before it could hit the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia. A-23A had also broken off from the Larsen Ice Shelf.

The air over Antarctica has warmed twice as fast as the Earth’s average surface temperature, which has increased by one degree Celsius since the 19th century. This rise has disturbed ice that has been stable for over 10,000 years.

Huge chunks of the Peninsula's Larsen Ice Shelf vanished within days in 1995. Further chunks were lost in 2002, while the nearby Wilkins Ice Shelf disintegrated in 2008 and 2009.

But experts say the breakaway of chunks of ice are part of a “natural cycle” for ice shelves that “hadn’t calved anything big for decades”.

“It’s important to monitor the frequency of all iceberg calving, but these are all expected for now,” Laura Gerrish of the British Antarctic Survey said.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand spending plan includes rebuilding Antarctic base

    New Zealand plans to rebuild its Antarctic base and spend billions more on welfare payments as part of a spending program aimed at lifting the economy out of a coronavirus slump. The government on Thursday unveiled its annual budget, which indicated the economy is doing much better than forecast after the pandemic first hit. Treasury figures indicate the nation’s economy is expected to grow by 2.9% this year and rise to 4.4% growth by 2023.

  • Official: I-40 bridge could be closed for 'months'

    During a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the two states, were working together to repair the I-40 bridge in a safe and timely manner, but the bridge could be closed for 'several months.' (May 18)

  • Funnel Cloud Swirls as Tornado Confirmed Amid Storms Near Owatonna, Minnesota

    A funnel cloud was seen spinning from Owatonna, Minnesota, as a tornado was confirmed in the area amid storms on May 19.The National Weather Service said the tornado was seven miles west of Owatonna and said damage to roofs and vehicles was likely, according to news reports.Residents were urged to calmly seek shelter in the area amid a tornado warning for Steele and Waseca counties. Credit: Draine Weeks via Storyful

  • An iceberg about 70 times the size of Manhattan broke off from Antarctica, creating the world's largest iceberg

    The iceberg is over 1,600 square miles, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. Scientists said climate change was not to blame.

  • Letters: KC readers discuss Chiefs’ name, toasting Trump and moving beyond parties

    Are you confused about the Democratic/Republican split? This high school student is.

  • Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

    Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. The 46-year-old soldier, Jurgen Conings, left his home near the Dutch border on Monday morning and has not been seen since, police said in a search warrant published online. "There are indications that he is violent and, in the last 24 hours, evidence has emerged that the man poses an acute threat," Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told VTM Nieuws.

  • Shellfish behaviour lands Italian supermarket in court over sacked employee

    An Italian supermarket employee who was sacked for giving two prawns worth less than 20p to a customer should be reinstated, an Italian court has ruled. The tribunal ordered the supermarket in Florence not only to give the young woman back her job on the seafood counter of the supermarket but to pay her a year’s salary in compensation as well as all her legal costs. The young woman, a single mother with two small children, was sacked after she was seen giving two prawns, worth 21 euro cents (18p), to a regular customer. He said he needed a tiny quantity of the prawns in order to see whether they caused an allergic reaction – whether to himself or to someone else was not clear. The member of staff decided it was not worth charging him for such a small quantity. She popped them in a plastic bag and used a marker pen to write on it “for an allergic test”. Managers got wind of the incident and she was sacked just before Christmas in December 2019. The woman’s outraged colleagues referred the case to a union, the USB, who took it to a labour tribunal. Its ruling had restored the woman’s “dignity and self-respect,” the union said. The judge in the case, Vincenzo Nuvoli, criticised Unicoop managers for their heavy-handed treatment of the employee. But the supermarket said it was not happy with the judgment and indicated that it would appeal the decision. The woman had been sacked “for good reason” because she had violated “fundamental obligations of the workplace”. She had flouted food hygiene regulations, “putting at risk the health and safety of clients,” the supermarket said. The case was “still open from a legal point of view.”

  • Experts seek out a fix to the Golden Gate Bridge 'singing'

    Experts say the noise comes from wind passing through new railings and wind fairings on the western side of the bridge.

  • LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

    LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume. James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night. James was poked by Draymond Green while driving to the basket with 2:07 remaining.

  • Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

    A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence. Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar.

  • AP Top Stories May 20 A

    Here's the latest for Thursday May 20th: House votes to create January 6th commission; Netanyahu says no ceasefire yet; Police search Rochester, NY Mayor's home; Flooding in South Texas.

  • Deadly flash floods swamp parts of Louisiana. Videos and images show the destruction

    At least four people have been reported dead.

  • Climate change: The Antarctic ice shelf in the line of fire

    Sediments drilled from under the largest ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula suggest it is resilient.

  • 20 of Cher's best style moments from her decades-spanning career

    Cher, who turns 75 on May 20, has been gracing award shows and stages since the '60s with colorful outfits and Bob Mackie gowns.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Review: A chilling 'Final Account' by witnesses and perpetrators of World War II Nazi atrocities

    Director Luke Holland's documentary "Final Account" includes interviews with some of the last surviving members of Hitler's Third Reich.

  • Malaysia sees another record in COVID-19 infections, deaths

    Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with spike in the number and severity of new cases. It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806 new cases was the second straight day of record infections. The latest numbers pushed Malaysia's total cases to 492,302 - the third highest in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

  • Plaschke: Lakers in playoffs on miracle three-pointer ... because he's LeBron

    The Lakers were teetering against the Warriors when their exhausted leader made the winning shot, because he's LeBron James. Don't ever forget that.

  • Russia calls for military meetings between Arctic states as tensions rise

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday urged Arctic states to resume high-level military meetings amid growing tension in the region and expressed concern about the deployment of foreign troops in Norway near the Russian border. As a warming climate is opening up the Arctic for shipping, fishing, drilling and mining, Russia has beefed up its military presence there and the United States is carrying out more naval exercises. "It is important to extend the positive relations that we have within the Arctic Council to encompass the military sphere as well," Lavrov said in a speech at an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik.