The world's largest passenger plane was hollowed out to carry freight in the COVID-19 airlift. Take a look inside the first Airbus A380 cargo plane.

The passenger cabin of the massive Airbus A380 operated by Portuguese charter airline Hi Fly has been hollowed out so the jet can carry more medical cargo to assist in humanitarian efforts related to COVID-19.

Hi Fly operates the only secondhand A380 which it uses for recovery, repatriation, and medical supply flights under its wet-lease and charter purview.

The world's largest passenger jet, the A380 in Hi Fly's configuration could seat nearly 500 passengers before the conversion with amenities and features held over from its former owner, Singapore Airlines.

Portuguese airline Hi Fly's largest asset, an Airbus A380, has been taking to the skies over the past few months to fly medical cargo as part of the global COVID-19 airlift.

The only dedicated charter operator of the A380, the world's largest passenger plane complete with four engines and two full levels, Hi Fly is able to airlift over 400 people at a time making it invaluable during evacuation or repatriation scenarios.

The airline's past exploits with the A380 include assisting in the repatriation of British citizens when Thomas Cook Airlines collapsed leaving thousands trapped overseas and subbing in for Norwegian Long Haul's Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the New York-London route.

While participating early in the pandemic flying a handful of evacuation flights from China, the A380 was briefly grounded before the outbreaks in Europe and North America for maintenance in Beja, Portugal. The aircraft is now back in action and completed a four-day trip literally around the world flying medical supplies in May.

Now, the airline reports that the jet is being hollowed out to make room for more cargo as the pandemic continues globally, making it the first cargo-configured Airbus A380.

Take a look inside the massive passenger-turned-cargo jet.

Hi Fly became the first secondhand operator of an A380, taking delivery of the superjumbo in 2018 after Singapore Airlines opted not to continue with the plane.

Instead of the standard white Hi Fly uses for its aircraft, the charter carrier opted to paint its new A380 in a special under-the-sea livery to spread a call to action: "save the coral reefs."

When the A380 joined the fleet, it replaced Hi Fly's Airbus A340 for the largest of the airline's planes. While the A380 was in maintenance, the A340 was used to fly from Lisbon, Portugal to Shanghai, China to pick up medical supplies and personal protective equipment, Hi Fly told Business Insider.

Before it was grounded for maintenance, the French government chartered the A380 twice to fly to deliver medical equipment to China and evacuate citizens from Wuhan, ground zero for the novel coronavirus.