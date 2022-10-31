World's largest puzzle? Costco lists 29-foot, 60,000-piece jigsaw puzzle for sale at $600

Looking to pick up a new hobby? Costco just listed a massive jigsaw puzzle that's likely to keep you busy – for a while.

For $600 and immeasurable patience, you can assemble 60,000 pieces to form a 8-foot tall and 29-foot wide illustration of the world, according to Costco. The puzzle, named “What a Wonderful World,” is the world's largest puzzle on the market, according to its creator, Dowdle, a puzzle-maker known for its folk art.

The previous world record holder for the largest “commercially made” puzzle was 22.3 feet wide and 6.2 feet tall. That puzzle was recognized by Guinness World Records and depicted images of classic Disney cartoons, according to Ravensburger, the puzzle’s maker.

Both are less intimidating than they seem, as they can be built in individual sections. The Dowdle puzzle, for example, is actually a set of 60 1,000 piece puzzles.

The title of largest jigsaw puzzle ever goes to a massive 65,905-square-foot mural assembled in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to Guinness World Records.

It's unclear if Guinness World Records has moved to officially crown Coscto's new puzzle as the new record holder. An inquiry to the Guinness World Records from USA TODAY was not immediately returned Monday.

