World's largest vaccine manufacturer pauses exports amid surge in India's cases

Dave Lawler
·2 min read

Exports of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India, have been paused as India grapples with a new spike in cases, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: India hasn't exported any doses at all over the past week, according to foreign ministry data — a worrying sign for the COVAX initiative, which aims to send vaccines all over the world and is relying heavily on Indian-made vaccines.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: India is one of the world's four primary vaccine producers. Only one of those, China, is not currently restricting exports or discussing doing so.

  • The U.S. isn't exporting any doses and the EU is now debating export curbs.

India had exported 65% of the doses it produced as of last week, according to Airfinity, a science information and analytics company.

  • The Indian government has been engaging in vaccine diplomacy — donating doses to kickstart vaccination campaigns in the Caribbean, for example — while Indian companies have contracts to send doses all over the world, including to developing countries.

  • But Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said last month that he'd been "directed to prioritize the huge needs of India."

Driving the news: Calls to focus on vaccinating India are growing louder amid a sharp rise in cases this month.

  • The spike is particularly discouraging because an unexpected decline in infections beginning last fall had led to hopes that Indian cities could be approaching herd immunity.

  • Public health authorities say immunity may be less widespread than had been hoped, or the virus could be spreading in communities that were less affected by previous waves.

  • It's not yet clear how big a role new variants are playing.

What to watch: India's government is placing new emphasis on plans to vaccinate 70% of the population of 1.38 billion. That could have major implications for the global vaccine supply.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

    India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. COVAX has so far received 17.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the SII, of the 60.5 million doses India has shipped in total, and many countries are relying on the programme to immunise their citizens. There have been no vaccine exports from India since Thursday, the foreign ministry's website shows, as the country expands its own immunisation effort.

  • African expert warns of 'vaccine war' over access to jabs

    John Nkengasong said in a briefing that he “truly feels helpless that this situation is going to significantly impact our ability to fight this virus," referring to reports that the Serum Institute of India is suspending major exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet rising demand at home. The Serum Institute of India produces the AstraZeneca shots being shipped to Africa through the international COVAX initiative to ensure vaccine access for low- and middle-income countries. At least 28 of Africa's 54 countries have received over 16 million doses via COVAX as of Thursday.

  • India locks down some towns as coronavirus cases hit five-month high

    Authorities ordered people indoors in some towns in western India as the number of new coronavirus infections hit 53,476 infections overnight, the highest in five months, data showed on Thursday. The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, data showed.

  • Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022 due to vaccines: Polish media

    The world should be back to normal by the end of 2022 thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Gates said in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24. "This is an incredible tragedy," the Microsoft co-founder said on the pandemic, adding that the only good news was the access to vaccines. Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids

    Hong Kong suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday after its Chinese distributor informed the city that one batch had defective bottle lids. The city's government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement.

  • After inspection, AstraZeneca says 29 million COVID-19 doses in Italy are for EU, poorer nations

    AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that some 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines found in an inspection at a plant in Italy were destined for the EU and for donations to poorer countries via the COVAX scheme co-led by the World Health Organization. At the request of the European Commission, Italian security forces inspected a Catalent factory in Anagni, near Rome, at the weekend and found the store of vaccine doses, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa. Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi later confirmed the report of the inspection and said some of the batches of doses were seized while two batches were sent to Belgium.

  • Number infected in COVID outbreak at Duke Raleigh Hospital has reached 20

    The majority of those who have tested positive are members of the hospital staff, Duke officials.

  • U.S. COVID response could have avoided hundreds of thousand of deaths - research

    The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective health strategy and trimmed federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars while still supporting those who needed it. That is the conclusion of a group of research papers released at a Brookings Institution conference this week, offering an early and broad start to what will likely be an intense effort in coming years to assess the response to the worst pandemic in a century. U.S. COVID-19 fatalities could have stayed under 300,000, versus a death toll of 540,000 and rising, if by last May the country had adopted widespread mask, social distancing, and testing protocols while awaiting a vaccine, estimated Andrew Atkeson, economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

  • 1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin

    A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China over a year ago — with four theories being considered, and one the clear frontrunner, according to experts. The lengthy report is being published after months of wrangling, notably between U.S. and Chinese governments, over how the outbreak emerged, while scientists try to keep their focus on a so-far fruitless search for the origin of a microbe that has killed over 2.7 million people and stifled economies worldwide. It will offer a first glance in writing from 10 international epidemiologists, data scientists, veterinary, lab and food safety experts who visited China and the city of Wuhan — where a market was seen as the initial epicenter — earlier this year to work with Chinese counterparts who pulled up the bulk of early data.

  • Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine – even if you've already had the coronavirus

    Vaccination produces a much stronger and more consistent immune response than infection. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesA few weeks ago, a message popped up in the corner of my screen. “What do you think about people who have recently had COVID–19 getting the vaccine?” A friend of mine was eligible for a COVID–19 vaccine, but she had recently gotten over an infection with SARS–CoV–2. More people are becoming eligible for vaccines each week – including millions of people who have already recovered from a coronavirus infection. Many are wondering whether they need the vaccine, especially people who have already been infected. I study immune responses to respiratory infections, so I get a lot of these types of questions. A person can develop immunity – the ability to resist infection – from being infected with a virus or from getting a vaccine. However, immune protection isn’t always equal. The strength of the immune response, the length of time that the protection lasts and the variation of the immune response across people is very different between vaccine immunity and natural immunity for SARS–CoV–2. COVID–19 vaccines offer safer and more reliable immunity than natural infection. The immune system will usually generate an immune response to a SARS-CoV-2 infection, but not always. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CC BY Immunity after infection is unpredictable Immunity comes from the immune system’s ability to remember an infection. Using this immune memory, the body will know to fight if it encounters the disease again. Antibodies are proteins that can bind to a virus and prevent infection. T cells are cells that direct the removal of infected cells and viruses already bound by antibodies. These two are some of the main players that contribute to immunity. After a SARS-CoV-2 infection, a person’s antibody and T cell responses may be strong enough to provide protection against reinfection. Research shows that 91% of people who develop antibodies against the coronavirus are unlikely to be infected again for six months, even after a mild infection. People who had no symptoms during the infection are also likely to develop immunity, though they tend to make fewer antibodies than those who felt ill. So for some people, natural immunity may be strong and long-lasting. The problem is that not everyone will develop immunity after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. As many as 9% of infected people do not have detectable antibodies, and up to 7% of people don’t have T cells that recognize the virus 30 days after infection. For people who do develop immunity, the strength and duration of the protection can vary a lot. Up to 5% of people may lose their immune protection within a few months. Without a strong immune defense, these people are susceptible to reinfection by the coronavirus. Some have had second bouts of COVID–19 as soon as one month after their first infection; and, though rare, some people have been hospitalized or even died. A person who is reinfected may also be able to transmit the coronavirus even without feeling sick. This could put the person’s loved ones at risk. And what about the variants? So far, there isn’t any hard data about the new coronavirus variants and natural immunity or reinfection, but it is certainly possible that immunity from one infection won’t be as strong against infection with a different variant. COVID–19 vaccines produce a strong immune response in terms of both antibodies and T cells, like the T cell in this photo. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/National Institutes of Health Vaccination leads to reliable protection COVID–19 vaccines generate both antibody and T cell responses – but this is much stronger and more consistent than immunity from natural infection. One study found that four months after receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, 100% of people tested had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. This is the longest period that has been studied so far. In a study looking at the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, antibody levels were also much higher in vaccinated people than in those who had recovered from infection. Even better, a study in Israel showed that the Pfizer vaccine blocked 90% of infections after both doses – even with a variant present in the population. And a decrease in infections means people are less likely to transmit the virus to the people around them. The COVID–19 vaccines aren’t perfect, but they produce strong antibody and T cell responses that offer a safer and more reliable means of protection than natural immunity. Infection and vaccination together To my friend’s message, I instantly replied that she should absolutely get the vaccine. After getting vaccinated, my friend could be comfortable knowing that she has long-lasting, effective immunity and less of a chance of spreading the coronavirus to her friends and family. But more good news has emerged since I sent that message. A new study showed that vaccination after infection produces six times more antibodies than a vaccine by itself. This isn’t to say that anyone should try to get infected before they get vaccinated – vaccine immunity alone is more than strong enough to provide protection and the dangers of a fight with COVID-19 far outweigh the benefits. But when my friend and the many others who were already infected get their vaccines, they’ll be well protected. Natural immunity from infection is simply far too unreliable in the face of such a devastating virus. Current COVID-19 vaccines offer incredibly strong, consistent protection to the great majority of people. So, for anyone eligible, even those who have already had a SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 vaccines offer immense benefits. [Get facts about coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer T. Grier, University of South Carolina. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential readsHow does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered Jennifer T. Grier does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • New virus variant detected in India; experts urge caution

    A new and potentially troublesome variant of the coronavirus has been detected in India, as have variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, health officials said Wednesday. Cases in India had been plummeting since September and life was returning to normal. The three variants first detected in South Africa, Britain and Brazil are considered the most worrisome and have been designated “variants of concern.”

  • COVID-19 deaths will stall as coronavirus infections spike across the U.S., CDC says

    There are new concerns about about another surge in coronavirus infections. As CBS News' Meg Oliver reports, the CDC now predicts COVID deaths will not decline. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.

  • FDA authorizes J&J partner to help with vaccine production

    The decision comes as the company struggles to meet its delivery targets.

  • New signs J&J may not be able to hit vaccine delivery goal

    The pharmaceutical company is pushing back against suggestions it won't hit its target.

  • Vaccine factory in Italy raided after AstraZeneca falsely accused of hiding doses bound for UK

    Italian authorities raided a vaccine factory amid fears that 29 million AstraZeneca jabs meant for developing countries were hidden supplies intended for the UK. The raid meant the British-Swedish company fell victim to more vaccine disinformation after it was falsely accused of hiding the doses. The erroneous report spread like wildfire across European media as Brussels threatens the UK with an export ban on millions of AstraZeneca doses from its Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. News reports in Italy said a European Commission investigation and a raid by Italian authorities had exposed the British-bound shipment at the Catalent plant in Anagni. But The Telegraph understands that the 29 million doses at the "fill and finish" plant in Lazio, a region that includes Rome, were due to be sent to European and developing countries under the Covax programme. British sources said they were not expecting any shipment from Italy, while EU officials confirmed that many of the doses were destined for poorer nations. Italian media reports said raids were carried out at the plant after an EU commissioner raised his concerns. The Italian government later said that some doses were meant for EU member Belgium. They cited EU sources accusing AstraZeneca of plotting to supply Britain before EU countries, despite the company having fallen far short of its promised deliveries to the bloc.

  • One year since the world’s harshest lockdown, Indians want a “vaccine for poverty”

    "I carefully planned everything but I could not have anticipated a virus outbreak even in my wildest dreams."

  • Women in 40s, 50s who survive COVID more likely to suffer persistent problems: UK studies

    Women in their 40s and 50s appear more at risk of long-term problems following discharge from hospital after COVID-19, with many suffering months of persistent symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, two UK studies found on Wednesday. One study found that five months after leaving hospital, COVID-19 patients who were also middle-aged, white, female, and had other health problems such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, tended to be more likely to report long-COVID symptoms. "Our study finds that those who have the most severe prolonged symptoms tend to be white women aged approximately 40 to 60 who have at least two long term health conditions," said Chris Brightling, a professor of respiratory medicine at Leicester University who co-led the study known as PHOSP-COVID.

  • Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules - sources

    Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce ministry met e-commerce players after allegations by retailers, which are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart create complex structures to bypass federal foreign investment rules and damage small traders. New Delhi has been considering revising e-commerce foreign investment rules for weeks.