The new world's longest flight is getting an upgrade as Singapore Airlines builds back up in the US - see inside the luxurious plane

Thomas Pallini
Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • Singapore Airlines is upping its three US routes to daily service, including the world's longest flight.

  • New York and San Francisco flights are being upgraded to an all-premium Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft.

  • The two-cabin aircraft consists solely of premium economy class and business class cabins.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Singapore Airlines is pressing forward to build back up its US route network despite a lull in international travel due to the pandemic.

January 18 saw the start of daily flights to Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco from Singapore after only offering a skeleton service of three weekly flights to Los Angeles during the pandemic's peak. Flyers can now catch a non-stop flight to Singapore from the US any day of the week, something that wasn't possible for most of the last year.

And though Singapore Airlines is a passenger airline, it's not passengers that are driving the airline's resurgence. Rather, increased cargo demand has made this growth viable despite a drop in passengers.

The loss of international passenger flights during the pandemic has shot up demand for cargo space, and Singapore Airlines now has the only three non-stop cargo routes between the two countries.

What's good for cargo is also proving to be great for passengers as two of the three US routes now see Singapore Airlines' flagship premium plane, the Airbus A350-900ULR. The exclusive plane has fewer seats in an all-premium configuration, solely consisting of premium economy and business classes.

Read More: Singapore Airlines is betting on the US with new routes despite a COVID surge - here's why the airline is expanding now

Take a look inside.

The Airbus A350 is Singapore Airlines' long-haul leader, flying the airline's longest routes and becoming the platform for its all-premium offering, known as the A350-900ULR.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900XWB. Soos Jozsef/Shutterstock.com

The A350-900ULR made its East Coast debut in 2018 on the relaunched Newark-Singapore route, which was then the world's longest flight.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: We flew on the longest flight in the world in both business class and premium economy to see how they compare — here's what we discovered

And as of January 18, it now flies daily on the New York City-Singapore non-stop route that launched in November.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: Inside the new world's longest flight: What it's like to fly on Singapore Airlines' new route between Singapore and New York

The low-density 161-seat passenger cabin is ideal for the near-19-hour journey times that the flights between New York City and Singapore require.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's split between this 67-seat business class cabin...

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And this 94-seat premium economy class cabin for an all-premium offering no matter where you sit.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Most importantly, there's no economy section and no middle seat.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB operating the world's longest flight between Singapore and New York. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

"We are, first of all, a premium carrier and we believe in offering the best in class products to our customers," Joey Seow, Singapore Airlines' regional vice president for the Americas, told Insider. "Hence, we have got our newest and latest products flying into the United States."

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Business class is arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, offering all passengers direct aisle access and exclusivity.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each seat comes with a fully lie-flat bed as well as an 18-inch high-definition entertainment screen and no shortage of storage space.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Couples might be more inclined to sit in the center aisle pairs, aptly nicknamed "honeymoon" seats.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

While solo travelers, alternatively, might opt for the seats along the cabin wall to maximum privacy.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB operating the world's longest flight between Singapore and New York. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But rest assured, there's no bad seat in the luxurious cabin.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Opulence is just one reason to book this flight, however, as the real value is in the time savings a non-stop flight provides for business travelers. Around three hours and all the hassle of a stopover is saved by flying non-stop.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And the difference between choosing this flight over a competing option is that passengers are also paying for an education in ultra-long-haul wellness.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB operating the world's longest flight between Singapore and New York. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Singapore Airlines teamed up with Canyon Ranch and its experts to analyze the best practices for sleep on extended journeys, depending on what the traveler's needs are once they land in Singapore or the US.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Lighting is also a key feature as Singapore Airlines worked to sync the aircraft's lighting system with a passenger's circadian rhythms. For example, mirroring the colors of sunrise helps inspire relaxation and sleep while the colors of a cool morning can make a passenger more alert before landing.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

For those who can't afford business class or are traveling for leisure, the aircraft also features a premium economy class cabin.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The cabin is arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration, a standard setup on the Airbus A350.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

These recliner seats are comparable to first class seats on a domestic flight, in size and pitch.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB operating the world's longest flight between Singapore and New York. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Made by Safran in a factory just north of Dallas, the seats feature 19.5 inches of width and 38 inches of pitch.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

Their amenities include a 13.3-inch in-flight entertainment screen...

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Personal reading lamp...

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Tethered remote and game controller...

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Adjustable headrest...

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Footrest...

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Water bottle holder...

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

USB charging port, and 110v AC power outlet.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

While they don't have a lie-flat function, the deep recline and addition of a leg rest help passengers achieve better sleep than in a standard economy seat.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A pillow and blanket kit is also left at each seat for maximum comfort.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And while some flyers may want to sit closer to the front, those in the know head straight to the back.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

That's where the six seats in this cabin that don't have any neighbors can be found.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Perfect for a solo journey, occupants in these seats have their own storage compartment, large enough to fit a roller bag.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Those seats currently fetch an extra $120 premium due to their exclusivity.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Newark-Singapore flights were once all-business class but the addition of premium economy helped maintain the premium service while opening up the flight to more travelers, especially during the pandemic.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Business travel is at an all-time low and flyers taking this flight might just be trying to find the quickest way home as the pandemic has severed countless intercontinental air links.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Singapore Airlines still offers a standard economy section on flights from Los Angeles, as well.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And premium trimmings aside, another important revenue driver is under the main cabin floor in the cargo cabin.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Having an all-premium plane with fewer seats frees up weight to carry more freight.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

"The cargo component is very encouraging for us, and we're very happy to see how cargo is filling up in the bellies, particularly in JFK and also on the West Coast," Seow said. Singapore Airlines also has a large cargo facility at JFK Airport, which aided the decision to fly to New York City first instead of Newark.

Singapore Airlines
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900XWB. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Having fewer seats also means less fuel burn and lower emissions.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

For now, this aircraft will fly from Singapore to New York and San Francisco. Eventually, it will return to Newark to resume Singapore Airlines' flagship flight.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But in yet another pandemic twist, its addition on the New York and San Francisco routes is a win for passengers and cargo alike.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘Pink hat lady’ arrested after Capitol riot defends herself as a cheese purveyor with ‘no military background’

    'I have no military background ... I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers’ market'

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comSenator Ivanka?5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist detained since 2016

    Egyptian authorities on Saturday freed an Al-Jazeera journalist after more than four years in detention, his family lawyer said. Mahmoud Hussein walked free from a police station Saturday afternoon, a few days after a court ordered his conditional release pending investigations into charges of publishing false information and belonging to a banned group, lawyer Gamal Eid said. The lawyer said Hussein will have to report to a nearby police station twice a week.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

    The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."

  • Mike Pence starting podcast to 'share the good news of conservatism'

    Barely two weeks after leaving office, the former US vice president Mike Pence has switched his attention to “attracting new hearts and minds to the conservative cause” as the host of a podcast directed at American youth. Mr Pence will become the first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a group set up in the 1960s to promote conservative values among a generation of high school and college students and those just embarking on their working lives. Hosting a podcast will be familiar territory for Mr Pence, who was a prominent conservative radio voice in the Midwest for several years before his election to Congress in 2000. Billing himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” a milder version of the firebrand right-wing radio personality beloved by Donald Trump's supporters, Mr Pence hosted discussions on conservative and religious themes. “The Vice-President will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward,” a Pence spokesperson said of the podcast, according to Politico.

  • Capitol rioter asked family if he could stay with them — one called the FBI, feds say

    Federal prosecutors said the man was captured on video yelling “F— the blue” at police officers.

  • CIA analyst involved with briefing Biden shouldn't be trusted after defending torture program, former Senate investigator says

    Morgan Muir, the longtime CIA analyst whom The New York Times reported was tasked with delivering President Biden's daily intelligence briefings, played a leading role in the CIA's defense of its torture program and cited information the agency later publicly admitted was inaccurate during a standoff with the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2013, BuzzFeed News reports. The extent of Muir's involvement in the showdown was not previously known, per BuzzFeed. Daniel Jones, a former Senate investigator and the lead author of the committee's 6,700-page report on the torture program, said he "would not trust" Muir to "convey accurate information," and former Sen. Mark Udall (D-Colo.), an outspoken member of the committee at the time, said Biden "should have serious concerns about entrusting his presidential daily briefing to anyone who may have helped cover up this dark chapter in our nation's history." Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a committee member then and now, didn't specifically address Muir, but told BuzzFeed "the American people deserve transparency about the backgrounds of high-level intelligence officials." Amanda Schoch, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said Muir is a "widely respected intelligence officer who has demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and professionalism throughout his career." But she added that Muir is not Biden's briefer "as that term is generally understood," and he won't be in the Oval Office. Instead, he'll reportedly be in charge of what's known as "mission integration," meaning he'll coordinate "intelligence collection and analysis across multiple briefings." Read more at BuzzFeed News. More stories from theweek.comSenator Ivanka?Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • Ex-GOP congressman suggests many Republicans are discussing whether to form a new anti-Trump party

    'A new faction within the party or one that operates independently of the party. That's the conversation that many Republicans are having'

  • India floods: Scores missing after glacier smashes Uttarakhand dam

    As many as 150 people are feared dead after floods are triggered in Uttarakhand.

  • President Biden's flight home on Air Force One

    President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.“You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.Everyone including the president wore masks.Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • Teen killed, two other people injured during incident at east Charlotte office site

    Police found “a teenage juvenile male” who had been shot in the head