World's longest rail tunnel in Switzerland to close for repairs after derailment

Officials said the Gotthard Base Tunnel will be closed for months for repairs. File Photo by Laurent Gillieron/EPA

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest rail tunnel, will be closed for months after a derailment, the country's main railway operator SBB said.

The operator said Wednesday that 16 cars jumped the tracks inside the tunnel last Thursday, leaving some freight cars struck inside the 35.5-mile-long tunnel through the Swiss Alps. SBB said they cannot predict how long it will take to clear the tunnel and repair tracks.

"The damage after the accident in the west tube is significantly greater than initially estimated," SBB said in a statement. "The repair work is complex and will take several months. Priority is currently given to commissioning the undamaged east tunnel."

It said freight traffic is expected to use the tunnel beginning Aug. 23, while passenger traffic will be diverted "until further notice."

The $12 billion Gotthard Base Tunnel was opened in 2016 after it took 20 years to build. National Swiss rail operator SBB chief executive Vincent Ducrot said on Wednesday that Gotthard was one of the safest tunnels in the world.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board has started an inquiry into the accident. SBB said about 4.9 miles of track and 20,000 concrete sleepers will need to be replaced as part of the repairs.

The high-speed rail tunnel, considered a major engineering accomplishment when it was finished, has become a critical route for goods and cargo in Switzerland and Europe.

"The Gotthard Base Tunnel is one of the safest in the world," SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot said in comments to reporters. "The fact that such an accident could still happen hits us hard. Luckily there were no injuries, but there was a lot of property damage."