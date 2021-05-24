World's oldest choral society accuses No 10 of strangling choirs with 'draconian' restrictions

Roger Harvey (R) chairman of the Halifax Choral Society, which has performed for over 200 years - Charlotte Graham

The world's oldest choral society has accused the Government of strangling choirs with last-minute "draconian" restrictions.

Under guidance issued last Tuesday by Downing Street only six choristers can perform indoors with thirty allowed outside.

This will affect over two million members of England’s 40,000 amateur choirs.

It marked an abrupt U-turn in Government policy which had previously allowed church choirs to perform indoors in groups over six in England from April 12.

Music directors and choristers have condemned the sudden changes, announced on May 18, claiming they have been unfairly “singled out”.

Roger Harvey OBE, chairman of Halifax Choral Society, which was founded in 1817, said: “It is just so frustrating, you can go to a pub, have a sing and shout at Wembley but you can’t have a choir of above six in a closed space.

“I think Oliver Dowden has been very inconsistent and very last-minute.”

The choristers were forced to cancel its pre-booked performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle at Halifax Minster on June 24 as they could no longer rehearse with all 80 of their performers.

The choristers were forced to cancel their planned performance at Minster Halifax at the last minute - Charlotte Graham

Tim Hopper, music director of Bournemouth Bach Choir, said the whole “choir community is up in arms".

“The measures are beyond frustrating. We are just forgotten and unimportant and it doesn't make sense”, he told the Telegraph.

Hilary Davan Wetton, musical director of the City of London Choir, poured similar scorn on the measures, labelling them “grotesque”.

He said: “This is such a dismissal or contempt for the massive choral tradition which has been one of the major features of British cultural life in the past two hundred years and I think it’s a disgrace.”

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport commented: "We must take a cautious and phased approach in easing restrictions.

"Changes in step three in line with wider social contact rules mean an amateur choir or performance group of up to six people or two households can now sing indoors, and outdoors in groups of up to 30

“We understand this is disappointing but are taking decisions based on the advice of our public health experts."