The world's oldest living dog, a chihuahua named TobyKeith, breaks Guinness World record

TobyKeith – no, not the singer but a chihuahua from Florida – broke the record for the world's oldest living dog.

Born on Jan. 9, 2001, TobyKeith was 21 years and 66 days old on March 16 when Guinness World Records confirmed he was the oldest dog alive.

"People can’t believe how good he looks for his age," the dog's owner, Gisela Shore, told Guinness.

She has had him most of his life and adopted him from a shelter when he was a puppy. Shore met the pup after an elderly couple surrendered him because they could no longer take care of the chihuahua.

"I was introduced to a tiny tan Chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith," Shore told Guinness.

Two decades later, friends and family of Shore's began to wonder if TobyKeith was the oldest living dog. The pup had long surpassed the average life expectancy of a chihuahua, 12 to 18 years. Guinness confirmed that TobyKeith was a world record holder.

Shore said good genetics, a healthy diet and a loving home were the secrets to his old age.

TobyKeith's day consists of a morning walk, then his favorite snack: a slice of turkey. He goes on a few more short walks and lies next to Shore while she is working.

He does have a heart condition, but Shore told Guinness it doesn't bother him much.

"The thought that my little guy has reached such a milestone is fantastic! I am thrilled," she said.

According to Guinness, the oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle dog that lived 29 years and 5 months.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oldest living dog is chihuahua named TobyKeith: Guinness World record