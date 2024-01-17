World's second GovTech centre to open in Ukraine

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, World Economic Forum President Børge Brende and Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens have signed an agreement to open a Government Technology Centre in Kyiv.

Source: Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The GovTech Centre will handle the government’s digital transformation and the development of e-governance and digital skills. The centre will enable Ukrainian startup founders and innovators to exchange experience with foreign partners and accelerate digital reforms in Ukraine."

The first such centre is set to be launched in Berlin in the near future. Ukraine will be the second country in the world to launch a platform of this kind.

"This proves that [our] international partners rate the development of innovation and technology in Ukraine highly. We are gradually becoming global leaders in the digital transformation of governments and states," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister added.

Background: Ukraine and the United Kingdom have officially launched the UK-Ukraine TechBridge, which will help develop the Ukrainian IT sector.

