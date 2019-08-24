Get the world's smallest Linux computer for under $50

They say good things come in small packages, but the concept doesn't seem to always apply in tech. Computers with impressive processing power tend to be bigger machines, big-screen TVs are a dime-a-dozen, and even bigger smartphones are making a comeback.
One of the only technological marvels that defies this trend is the VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer, an open-source Linux computer that packs a punch despite being minuscule in size. Right now, you can get your hands on one for $42.99.
Functioning as both a computer and tinkerer's toy, this tiny machine has endless use cases. You can opt to use it as a VPN gateway to secure your network, a private cloud to store your essential data, a personal assistant (just link it to Siri or Echo), or an airplay music streaming station. You can even attach a USB webcam to transform it into a home security camera. If you decide to enhance its functions, you simply throw in some C, Java, Python, Ruby, or JavaScript to get going. Usually $50, the computer is only $42.99 here in the Mashable Shop. Read more...
