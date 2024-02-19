World's tallest man and smallest woman reunite

Sultan Kosen and Jyoti Amge met up in California - Mehmet Veysi Bora/Getty

There may be more than six feet between them, but the world’s tallest man and shortest woman found common ground when they were reunited this week.

Sultan Kosen, who measures 8ft 3 (251cm), towered over his fellow Guinness World Record holder Jyoti Amge, who measures just over 2ft (62.8cm) tall, when they met in California on Monday.

Sitting cross-legged together on the floor, their vastly different statures could not have been more apparent.

One of Mr Kosen’s feet is 14.3in (36.5cm) and measures more than half of Ms Amge’s height.

World's tallest living man Sultan Kosen, who is 251 cm (8 ft 2.82) meets Jyoti Amge

World's tallest living man Sultan Kosen, who is 251 cm (8 ft 2.82) meets Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman in the world, with a height of 62.8 centimetres in Irvine, California, United States on February 19, 2024. - Mehmet Veysi Bora/Anadolu via Getty Images

The pair previously met in Cairo in 2018, where they visited the Pyramids of Giza together.

Mr Kosen, from Turkey, officially became the world’s tallest living man in 2009 when he was discovered to be more than 10cms taller than Bao Xishun, who held the record at the time.

He also holds the record for largest hands on a living person, each one measuring 11.22 in (28.5 cm) from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger.

Mr Kosen, 41, grew normally until he was ten, but a tumour caused him to develop a medical condition called pituitary gigantism.

The record holder, who boasts 241,000 followers on Instagram, needs specially made clothes and sleeps in a three-metre long bed.

World's tallest living man Sultan Kosen, who is 251 cm (8 ft 2.82) meets Jyoti Amge

The pair last met in Cairo - Amr Nabil/AP

Indian actress Ms Amge, 30, is shorter than the average two-year-old and weighed 11lbs (5kg) when she was 18.

Her small size is caused by a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, which means she will never grow beyond a certain height.

When Ms Amge was 15 she was awarded the record title of shortest living female teenager.

Three years later she became the shortest living female in the world, a title she has held ever since.

Ms Amge, who has 1.4million Instagram followers, achieved her dream of becoming the world’s shortest actress after she appeared in US TV series American Horror Story.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.