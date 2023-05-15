World's tallest woman votes in Turkey election

STORY: The 24-year-old, who was confirmed in 2021 as the world’s tallest living female by Guinness World Records, was born with Weaver Syndrome, a rare genetic disease that causes rapid growth among other abnormalities.

Gelgi, who usually depends on a wheelchair or a walking frame to move around, voted from her home in Turkey’s Karakul province

The tallest man in the world, Sultan Kosen, who is also from Turkey was reported to have also voted in Sunday’s election.