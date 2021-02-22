World's top 10 hedge fund managers earn $20.1 billion in 2020

Maiya Keidan
By Maiya Keidan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Millennium Management's Israel Englander earned $3.8 billion last year, landing him the biggest payday of any hedge fund manager in 2020, showed data from Institutional Investor.

Englander more than doubled his $1.5 billion payday in 2019 and made $2 billion more than the previous year's rich list leaders Chris Hohn and Jim Simons, while making gains of 26% for his investors.

The top 10 hedge fund managers globally earned $20.1 billion in 2020, a 50.2% rise from $13.4 billion in 2019, against the backdrop of volatile markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hedge funds made gains of 11.7% on average in 2020 amid a huge sell-off in March and large economic shutdowns following the emergence of the novel coronavirus, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.

But top 10 averaged returns of 43% in 2020, with Coatue Management making 65%, Renaissance Technologies racking up 76% and Tiger Global Management 48%, the data from Institutional Investor showed.

All of the top 10 hedge fund managers made over $1 billion in 2020, compared with eight in 2019.

Renaissance Technologies' James Simon earned $2.6 billion last year while Tiger Global Management's Chase Coleman made $2.5 billion and Citadel's Ken Griffin landed $1.8 billion.

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman made up the last spot on the top 10, with a $1.4 billion pay cheque after not featuring on the list in 2019.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

  • Judge says railroad talks should be included in lawsuits

    A federal judge has ruled that the details of conversations between the nation's four largest railroads should be included in lawsuits challenging billions of dollars of charges the railroads imposed in the past. The ruling on Friday undercuts one of the defenses Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern had offered in dozens of lawsuits major companies filed last year questioning the way railroads set rates. The lawsuits say the railroads conspired to boost prices starting in 2003 by imposing coordinated fuel surcharges and pocketing billions of dollars in profits.

  • Boeing 777 Engine Blast Spurs Grounding of Some Older Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines grounded dozens of older Boeing Co. 777 aircraft after the failure of a Pratt & Whitney engine showered debris onto a Denver suburb and prompted U.S. regulators to order emergency inspections.United Airlines Holdings Inc. halted operations of 24 of its planes in the wake of the incident involving one of its fleet over the weekend, after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered fan-blade checks on PW4077 engines. Japan’s transport ministry grounded aircraft with the engine variant on Monday, while Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. idled theirs and the U.K. banned such jets from its airspace.Shares of Boeing and Pratt & Whitney owner Raytheon Technologies Corp. slipped in U.S. trading.The incident on United Airlines Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu took place shortly after it took off on Saturday with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board. The Boeing 777 landed safely back at Denver and nobody was injured by the falling debris. Footage of the burning engine was filmed by a passenger, while people on the ground captured scenes of the plane overhead and scattered aircraft parts near houses.The scare comes at a sensitive time for the global aviation industry, which is trying to emerge from a year in crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on travel. For Pratt, the United incident came on the same day as a separate emergency in the Netherlands on a 747 cargo jet using the same family of engines. Boeing is only just dusting itself off from the nearly two-year grounding of its best-selling 737 Max jet following fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.The Pratt engines are installed on a small portion of the twin-aisle 777s in service, and many such long-distance planes have been idled as the pandemic decimated international air travel.Boeing fell 1.5% to $214.20 at 9:38 a.m. in New York. Raytheon dropped 1.5% to $73.17.Fan BladesTwo fan blades were fractured on the United flight, the National Transportation Safety Board said. Most of the destruction was contained to the engine and the plane suffered only minor damage.While the Denver event doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, a twin-engine wide-body plane typically used on intercontinental routes, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the U.S. and Europe. The company also halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners to check for manufacturing flaws.“We recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol,” Boeing said in a statement, adding that it supports decisions by the FAA and Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau to temporarily ground aircraft powered by the engines.The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said Monday it was in touch with the FAA about the Denver incident and an engine failure in the Netherlands on Saturday. On the Dutch flight, a 747 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Maastricht.Pratt engines were used on the earliest versions of the 777, with the United example making its debut in 1995. While the manufacturer doesn’t make engines for newer wide-body aircraft, it collects service and parts revenue. Many older, larger planes are already in storage or retired due to a lack of demand for long-distance flights during the pandemic.The inspections could hasten the end of the earliest 777 models if the repairs turn out to be costly, said George Ferguson, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “They are already out of favor because of their size and the pandemic.”Over the life of the 777, Boeing has delivered 174 of the jetliners with Pratt engines, according to the planemaker’s website, although some engines and aircraft may since have been retired. Boeing had shipped more than 1,000 of the planes with General Electric Co. engines through January and a couple hundred powered by Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.While airlines in the U.S., Japan and South Korea operate 777s with the PW4000 family of engines, United is the only U.S. carrier with that combination. A Japan Airlines Co. 777-200 fitted with the engines suffered a similar failure on Dec. 4.Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings Inc. said Monday they’re using other aircraft following the transport ministry’s order. South Korea’s transport ministry said it was looking into the issue.Korean Air halted operations of 12 777-200 and four 777-300 jets with PW4000 engines, more than half of those already in storage. Asiana has nine 777s with the Pratt engines, mostly sitting unused.The 777 is distinctive for its hulking turbofans that are about as wide as a 737 jetliner cabin. When the 777 debuted in the mid-1990s, buyers could choose engines from Pratt, Rolls-Royce or GE. In 1999, Boeing awarded GE an exclusive contract to power newer, longer-range versions and eventually phased out the Pratt offering.2018 FlightThe crack that led the fan blade to break on the United flight was similar to one that occurred on a 2018 flight by the carrier, said a person familiar with the preliminary investigation results who wasn’t authorized to discuss them.The earlier incident was blamed by the NTSB on inadequate test standards at Pratt. An inspector had seen a possible sign of a crack years before the failure, but attributed it to paint, the NTSB said.In the latest failure, one fan blade cracked and broke off near where it attached to a rotating hub, according to the person. A second blade was also broken, apparently after it was struck by the first blade.The blades on this type of PW4000 are hollow and made of titanium. The cracks appear to start from within the surface, making them hard to detect. Airlines can use technologies such as ultrasound to find them beneath the surface. The blades are only used on some 777 planes, said the FAA, which is stepping up the frequency of inspections. The regulator said its action was limited to the hollow titanium fan blades on this specific engine.Pratt has dispatched a team to work with investigators and is coordinating with airlines and regulators. The exact details of what type of inspections will be needed and how quickly they must be done are still being worked out, FAA Administrator Steven Dickson said in an emailed statement.United has 52 of the planes in its fleet. Of those, 28 are in storage. The airline will work closely with the NTSB and FAA “to determine any additional steps that are needed” to return the aircraft to service, it said.Dutch EmergencyPratt said last June that it had taken corrective actions to address the cause of the 2018 failure. After that incident, Pratt re-inspected all 9,600 fan blades and didn’t find any others with potential safety problems, the NTSB said.Dutch investigators are separately looking into the other engine failure that occurred on Saturday, when a Boeing 747-400 cargo plane shed engine parts after taking off from Maastricht. The Pratt model was a PW4056, which is from the same range as the PW4077.“These recent incidents on the 777 and a 747 do suggest a closer look needs to be taken at the older PW4000 engines and their inspections and maintenance,” said Sanjiv Kapoor, a former top executive at SpiceJet Ltd. and Vistara, the Indian affiliate of Singapore Airlines.More: ‘Sheer Panic’ Grips Cabin in First Fatal U.S. Flight Since 2009(Updates shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don't Buy Diageo plc (LON:DGE) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    Diageo plc ( LON:DGE ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You can purchase shares before the 25th of...

  • Don't Buy Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • ‘I’m 73 and fed up with California and want a gun-friendly, affordable city with good weather — so where should I retire?’

    What I would like is a gun-friendly environment with moderate temperatures and a lot of trees, which may mean a somewhat higher elevation. Need a low cost of living, as my primary source of income is Social Security. You’re not alone in wanting to flee California in retirement — and for you, the costs make it hard to live anywhere in California on your Social Security checks alone.

  • This 57-year-old said ‘screw this’ to San Francisco — and retired to ‘delightful’ Albuquerque, where she slashed her expenses by 70%

    When Roberta Reinstein moved to the Bay Area roughly 30 years ago to go to law school, it felt to her like a different place than it does now. Nowadays, “San Francisco is only for the wealthy — the super wealthy — unless you’re willing to live with five roommates,” she jokes. As she was watching San Francisco become a hub for the rich, she had a financial setback of her own: a divorce, in which she and her spouse had to split up their assets.

  • Ford F-150 goes viral after providing generator power to Texas home during pandemic

    A Ford F-150 that provided generator power for a Texas man's home after the winter storm devastating the area went viral.

  • Bitcoin Transfers Worth Billions Could Mean More Selling Pressure

    Blockchain data showed investors moving the cryptocurrency onto exchanges, ostensibly preparing for a quick sale.

  • How the IRS Taxes Cryptocurrency – and the Loophole That Can Lower Your Tax Bill

    Although cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can be used to make purchases of anything from hand-made crafts to, in the near future, a Tesla electric vehicle, if you convert that currency to cash rather...

  • Cuomo Steps Up Defense as Ocasio-Cortez Seeks Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he should have been more aggressive in calling out what he called his critics’ lies and misinformation about the nursing-home residents who died of Covid-19.Cuomo said he made a mistake in being “complacent” and not responding earlier to critiques of his administration’s handling of information about nursing-home fatalities. “I saw them and dismissed them as false agendas and partisan politics,” the governor said Friday during a virus briefing.For months, Cuomo’s administration resisted requests from state lawmakers and reporters for a complete death toll among nursing-home residents. A top aide admitted to lawmakers last week that the administration had withheld the data amid a similar request from the U.S. Justice Department.“I said, ‘No, I’m not answering your request now,’” Cuomo said Friday. “They didn’t like the answer.”Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, hit back against accusations that he had been calling detractors to bully them into backing down on their criticism over his administration’s handling of the nursing-home data.Bipartisan AngerThe governor faces growing scrutiny. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York have launched an investigation. Some state lawmakers are seeking an early end to emergency powers they awarded Cuomo at the start of the pandemic. Members of Congress, including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Senator Charles Grassley, have called for investigations into the nursing-home deaths.“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York City district, said in a statement Friday.On Jan. 28, state Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report that said Cuomo’s guidance on admitting coronavirus patients to nursing homes may have endangered healthy residents.The state has since released data revealing thousands of nursing-home resident deaths that occurred in hospitals or outside the homes. More than 15,000 patients from nursing homes, assisted living and adult care facilities have died since March, according to Feb. 9 state data, up from an earlier count of 8,500.‘Thick Skin’Cuomo has since acknowledged mistakes. He insisted, though, that the numbers were accurate, because the total deaths remained the same.“I’m not going to allow people to lie to the people of New York without answering them,” Cuomo said. “I have very thick skin. I don’t really care what people say about me. I agreed to this nasty business because I believe I can do good things. I’m not going to let you lie to them.”Twelve states followed federal guidance allowing Covid patients in hospitals to be sent back to nursing homes, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. Patients, particularly seniors, shouldn’t remain in hospitals longer than necessary because of risk of secondary infection, he said.The nursing homes were supposed to take back patients only if they could properly handle them, Cuomo said.Of 365 nursing homes that admitted patients from hospitals between the March 25 state guidance and the May 10 revision, 98% already had Covid cases, according to Zucker. Furthermore, there were Covid deaths in 132 nursing homes that never took a Covid victim from a hospital, he said.“We made the right public-health decision at the time,” Zucker said.(Corrects story that ran Feb. 19 to show that Ocasio-Cortez sought an investigation but didn’t specify a federal one)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will we still be wearing masks in 2022? When will life return to normal? Dr. Fauci cautions, ‘It really depends on what you mean by normality’

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he can’t predict that life will return to how it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

  • My father is trustee of my late mother’s estate. He is marrying again, and won’t distribute our inheritance

    ‘He and his new wife have already traveled to France together, and apparently intend to live it up on his personal trust and their combined income.’

  • Don't Ignore This Glaring Problem in the Cruise Industry

    Shares of cruise line operators are sailing higher on hopes a COVID-19 vaccine will allow a return to normalcy and send their cruise ships heading back out to sea. Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) have all rearranged their finances to allow them to ride out the storm, even as they extend suspensions of any voyages further into the year.

  • Stock Markets Are Falling, but These 3 Once-Crushed Stocks Are at 52-Week Highs

    Indeed, in the once beaten-down airline stock sector, three stocks managed to set new 52-week highs, marking a full recovery from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic on their industry. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) picked up almost 6% on Monday morning, bringing its year-to-date gains to more than 50%. Finally, Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) climbed 4%.

  • 2 SPAC Stocks to Buy Right Now That Should Make You a Fortune

    You might call what we're experiencing in the investing world right now as the attack of the SPACs. Stock exchanges might have to expand the number of letters available in ticker symbols to handle the flood of SPACs. There are quite a few SPACs that you'd be best to avoid like the plague.

  • A Simple Rule for Deciding Whether to Put Money Into Savings or the Stock Market

    There are many different options, but it often makes sense to decide between these two choices: Put the money into a high-yield savings account, or invest it in the stock market. As long as you make smart investment choices, the stock market can provide reasonable returns without unreasonable risks. On the other hand, high-yield savings accounts are virtually risk free and the returns are similar to other safe investments.

  • Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains

    The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a real estate surge in many parts of the U.S., creating a strong seller's market. Record low mortgage rates, combined with a sharp decline in inventory, sent listing...

  • Learn About the Companies Former President Donald Trump Owns

    We look at the his record as a businessperson, his financial disclosures, and the performance of his five largest companies.