World's top finance firms continue to fuel deforestation, report warns

Juliette Portala
·2 min read

By Juliette Portala

(Reuters) - The world's largest financial institutions increased their backing of companies in the agriculture, forestry and land use sectors most responsible for deforestation in 2021, a new study showed on Tuesday.

Issued by the Forests & Finance Coalition of NGOs, which looks to improve transparency, policies, systems and regulations in the financial sector, the report found that finance to those companies rose over 60% to $47 billion between 2020 and 2021.

The analysis comes ahead of the next round of global climate talks in November at which protection of rainforests and other climate-crucial biodiversity are set to be a central theme.

Banks have pumped $267 billion into forest-risk commodity firms since the signing of the Paris Agreement on climate in 2015, the study said, while investors were holding $40 billion in bonds and shares as of September this year.

"The world's financial institutions are actually increasing their lending to the very industries driving humanity to the brink," Tom Picken, director of Rainforest Action Network's Forest and Finance Campaign, said in a statement, citing "dangerously inadequate" policies.

Forests & Finance policy assessment of 200 financial institutions exposed to companies working in areas at risk of deforestation in Latin America, Southeast Asia and West and Central Africa scored 59% of them under one out of 10, sign of "an abject failure" to mitigate environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

In Indonesia, for example, southeast Asian pulp and paper producers are continuing to expand production, putting the country's remaining forests under pressure; while in Brazil, the beef industry has contributed to 80% of the Amazon deforestation since 1985, the report said.

Finance firms' policies on providing credit or investment to both sectors were "very weak", the study also noted, and have done little to avert environmental degradation, support indigenous peoples' and local communities' rights or ensure companies are not exploiting people through forced labour.

"This latest assessment shows how big banks and institutional investors are blind to the urgency of the moment," Picken stated.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Simon Jessop, William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Mastercard launches program to bring crypto trading capabilities to banks

    The company has teamed with Paxos Trust Co. to provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of banks.

  • Bitcoin-linked funds are hurting as crypto prices tank

    Crypto-related funds are seen both share prices and asset under management plummet, in line with the mayhem of digital assets.

  • Oil Edges Higher as Tight Supply Vies With Slowdown Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after Monday’s choppy session as investors weighed signs of a tight market against concerns over a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulWest Texas Intermediate inc

  • New Zealand Inflation Stays Near 32-Year High, Fueling RBNZ Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation remained near a 32-year high in the third quarter, reinforcing bets that the central bank will keep raising interest rates aggressively.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulAn

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $100.62, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session.

  • China’s Lockdowns Take Toll on Limping Economy: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s key economic data this week will likely show a fragile recovery as stringent Covid policies and a property-market slump continue to batter consumer and business confidence.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapOfficial figures on Tuesday are expected to show a mixed picture for the economy in the third quart

  • Yen Traders on Alert for Intervention as Currency Extends Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen took a further step toward the closely-watched 150 per dollar level, keeping investors on high alert for possible intervention to support the currency. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

  • Asian Stocks Rise After UK Reversal, S&P Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia advanced after the S&P 500 closed above a key technical level and the UK reversed more of its unfunded tax cuts, bolstering global market sentiment.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overh

  • Britain's markets watchdog ups curbs on retail investment firms

    Britain's markets watchdog curbed activities of twice as many consumer investment firms in the last financial year as the previous year, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to clamp down on poor financial advice and scams. The restrictions included preventing firms from promoting and selling certain products or providing specific services like advice on defined benefit - or final salary - pension transfers, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. Under Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi, lawmakers have pressured the FCA to make radical changes so it can spot misconduct faster, after a surge in online scams since people were forced to work from home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Investing in 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) five years ago would have delivered you a 0.9% gain

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)

    Domino's Pizza made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino's marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. Timely delivery was one of the key ingredients to its success.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer

    Dimon flagged the amount of debt in the financial system as a key concern, and suggested consumers might exhaust their pandemic savings within months.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Dave Ramsey Said This Money Move Is 'Like Climbing a Mountain With Weights Tied Around Your Ankles'

    If you want to be successful at managing money, you need to have some financial goals. Unfortunately, finance expert Dave Ramsey believes you may be making a big mistake that prevents you from achieving them. Ramsey has said that this error is "like climbing a mountain with weights tied around your ankles."

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.

  • Suze Orman Says to Keep These 6 Financial Documents for at Least 3 Years

    The financial documents you get in the mail are sort of a necessary evil. After all, they probably contain information you need, so as much as you may not appreciate the clutter they cause, it's easy to see why financial institutions send them out. At some point, though, you may be inspired to do a cleanout and free up some space in your office filing cabinets.