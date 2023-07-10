World's trust in Putin and Russia has fallen to a record low – survey

Against the backdrop of the full-scale war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has unleashed against Ukraine, trust in him in the world has hit its lowest level ever.

Source: Pew Research Center, Deutsche Welle

Details: The survey, conducted in 24 countries, showed that on average 82% of respondents have little or no confidence that the Russian leader is "doing the right thing in world affairs".

Trust in Putin reached a record low level in nine countries, including Germany, where it fell from 14% in 2022 to 8% in 2023.

At the same time, in India and Indonesia, trust in the dictator, on the contrary, has increased and reached record levels. The part of Indians expressing confidence in the Russian president has increased by 17% since 2019. In Indonesia, this part increased from 36% in 2019 to 43% in 2023.

After Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the respective indicators fell to record low levels in almost all the countries surveyed, and in 2023 they continue to fall, especially in Germany, Israel, and Spain.

