WorldView: Canada cracks down on anti-vaccine protesters

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rodrigo Duterte
    Rodrigo Duterte
    Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines

Police in Canada's capital Ottawa have seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed an oil tanker as part of a crackdown to end an 11-day protest against COVID-19 measures. And the pandemic is slowing down the race to replace President Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines. Correspondent Rylee Carlson joins "CBS News Mornings" with a roundup of international stories.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories