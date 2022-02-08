WorldView: Canada cracks down on anti-vaccine protesters
Police in Canada's capital Ottawa have seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed an oil tanker as part of a crackdown to end an 11-day protest against COVID-19 measures. And the pandemic is slowing down the race to replace President Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines. Correspondent Rylee Carlson joins "CBS News Mornings" with a roundup of international stories.