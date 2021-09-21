WorldView: Canary Islands volcano destroys homes, "Hotel Rwanda" hero convicted of terrorism

A volcanic eruption has destroyed more than 100 homes in Spain's Canary Islands. The man who inspired the movie "Hotel Rwanda" is sentenced to 25 years in prison on terrorism-related charges. Ian Lee reports on these stories and other world news from London.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories