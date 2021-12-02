WorldView: Facebook parent company removes Chinese accounts spreading COVID-19 disinformation

The AV Club

With The Matrix Resurrections only weeks away, the time has come for the marketing department to give us a little plot (we’ve been so patient). And if the latest teaser is to be believed (and most beliefs in The Matrix are lies anyway, so take it with a grain of salt), there’s a whole lot of the original Matrix trilogy in the new movie. Namely, Keanu Reeves’ Neo is experiencing some severe déjà vu.