WorldView: Former Afghanistan president apologizes for fleeing the country

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, asks forgiveness for fleeing the country during the Taliban's takeover. China pledges millions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan. Sydney, Australia, plans to roll back COVID-19 restrictions. And North Korea is barred from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with more on these world headlines.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories