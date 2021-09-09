WorldView: Former Afghanistan president apologizes for fleeing the country
Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, asks forgiveness for fleeing the country during the Taliban's takeover. China pledges millions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan. Sydney, Australia, plans to roll back COVID-19 restrictions. And North Korea is barred from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with more on these world headlines.