WorldView: Iran to resume nuclear talks; Chinese athlete accuses official of sexual assault

In this article:
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are back on. Meanwhile, a senior Chinese political official has been accused of sexual assault for the first time, and a U.S. trial involving Virginia Giuffre's sex assault allegation against Britain's Prince Andrew may start late next year. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron presented Germany's departing Chancellor Angela Merkel with France's highest award. CBS News' Lucy Craft joined "CBSN AM" from Tokyo with those international stories.

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Winsome Sears Unloads on MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Get Your Facts Straight’

    Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor made history Tuesday night

  • 'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

    Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont expressed his adamant opposition to repealing the SALT cap after analysts said it would benefit billionaires.

  • Ted Cruz Gets Fact-Checked To His Face On Fox News Over 'Domestic Terrorist' Lie

    The Texas senator then tweeted a clip from his interview containing his false claim about Merrick Garland, but not the fact-check that followed.

  • ACLU busts Biden's narrative on payments to illegals

    The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.

  • Vietnam seeks information from Iran about seized oil tanker

    Vietnam was seeking more information Thursday about a Vietnamese oil tanker that was seized at gunpoint last month by Iranian soldiers in the Gulf of Oman, while vowing to ensure the safety and humane treatment of the ship's crew members. Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Sothys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia. The episode was the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

  • Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker

    Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Southys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, at gunpoint. Iran celebrated its capture of the vessel in dramatic footage aired on state television, the day before the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

  • ‘F- - - off and die.’ Polsky receives another death threat, asks DeSantis to intervene

    “F- - - off and die.”

  • Dear Moderates: The Left Isn’t Why McAuliffe Lost Virginia

    Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v

  • James Carville Rips Democrats Over Election Losses: Some Need ‘Woke Detox Center’

    “We’ve got to change this and not be about changing dictionaries, and change laws," warned the Democratic political consultant.

  • China has debated attacking Taiwan-controlled islands, Taiwan official says

    A top Taiwan security official told lawmakers on Thursday that China had internally debated whether to attack Taiwan's Pratas Islands but will not do so before 2024, the year President Tsai Ing-wen's term ends. National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong did not say how he knew that such a move had been debated or why it would not happen during the next few years. China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

  • John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert

    One QAnon influencer made the connection by saying, “Rolling Stones? Rolling away the stone!” John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert Wren Graves

  • France says Australia hits 'new low' leaking Macron texts

    Australia leaking French President Emmanuel Macron’s text messages to the media was a “new low” and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them, the French ambassador said on Wednesday. French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault used an address to Australia’s National Press Club to make a withering attack on Canberra’s surprise decision to scrap a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with France to build a fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

  • Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter

    Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter

  • Opinion: Donald Trump can’t handle the truth

    Trump apparently cooked up the idea for his own social media network after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook.

  • Virginia Lt Gov-Elect Winsome Sears slams Jemele Hill after sports writer blames 'white supremacy' for her win

    The first black female to win a statewide election in Virginia, Winsome Sears, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill.

  • A casino at the Lake?

    More details emerge on plans to build an entertainment complex at the Lake.

  • Iranian claims that U.S. tried to detain tanker false, Pentagon says

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -The Pentagon on Wednesday rejected claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman. "I've seen the Iranian claims, they are absolutely totally false and untrue ... it's a bogus claim," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "The only seizing that was done was by Iran," Kirby said.

  • Egypt's leader orders government to move to new capital

    Egypt’s president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, according to his spokesman, Bassam Radi. It is being built on 170,000 acres about 28 miles (about 45 kilometers) east of Cairo and nearly twice its size.

  • Filipino activists want Marcos son out of presidential race

    Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

  • Police called after GOP candidate Allen West admits to 'flicking' off someone's mask

    Allen West, who is running for governor, blamed the matter on "left-wing" bullying.