Revelation contained in former press secretary’s new book US president joked with Putin about ‘fake news’ journalists Trump with Putin at the summit in Osaka in June 2019. Grisham says she heard Trump say: ‘It’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand.’ Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Donald Trump told Vladimir Putin he had to act tough next to the Russian president for the cameras, according to the former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “OK, I’m going