WorldView: President Joe Biden says China will abide by Taiwan Agreement
President Joe Biden said he discussed Taiwan with China's President Xi Jinping, after the Chinese government sent a record 145 fighter planes into the self-governing island's air defense zone. Taiwan's defense minister said that military tensions with China are at their worst in 40 years. Haley Ott reports on this and other headlines from London.