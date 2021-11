Reuters Videos

Speaking at the virtual forum in a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting hosted by New Zealand, Clooney called for a multi-stakeholder response to preserve human rights and highlighted the increasingly intertwined role countries and businesses play in safeguarding them."You have to try and inspire the private sector to step in. That's what I believe. Indeed, it's sometimes the only option given that so many of the global challenges that we face call for a multi-stakeholder response," Clooney said.Her comments came as political and business leaders from across the APEC region stressed on the importance of prioritising human rights in decision making, at a time when socio-economic disparity has been widened by the pandemic.