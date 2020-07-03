Worldwide 3D Animation Software Market Study to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Animation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D animation software market is currently witnessing strong growth. The 3D animation software refers to computer-generated imagery (CGI) application that is used for visualizing, developing and modifying static and dynamic 3D images and animations. The software integrates video footage and artificial images to create realistic objects and scenes through various technologies, such as visual effects (VFX), 3D modeling, motion graphics and 3D rendering.



The software consists of customizable characters, libraries of animations, automatic lip-syncing and pre-defined sets. It is widely used for developing creative effects in brand advertisements and product promotions, visualization of scientific, product and system information, and visual analytics. It finds extensive applications across various industries, including media & entertainment, architecture, healthcare and life sciences.



The emerging trend of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications and games, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, there is widespread adoption of animation software and stereoscopic 3D gaming platforms to create visually enhanced and immersive animations, along with life-like characters and scenarios, which is contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, various technological advancements and increasing utilization of the animation software for educational and academic applications are also providing a boost to the market growth. Educational content and e-learning platform developers are incorporating 3D animated videos in their curriculum to create an effective and engaging learning environment. Additionally, increasing utilization of this software for 3D mapping and laser screening for geospatial, geological, geophysical and mining applications is projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global 3D animation software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the technology? What is the breakup of the market based on the service? What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment? What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global 3D animation software market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Autodessys Inc., Corel Corporation, Maxon Computer, Newtek Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Pixologic Inc., Sidefx Software, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Toon Boom Animation Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Zco Corporation, etc.



