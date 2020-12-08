Worldwide Adhesion Barrier Industry to 2025 - North America Dominates the Market
Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increase in the volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries and rising awareness about the medical implications of adhesions.
Trauma during surgery can result in fibrous bands connecting surfaces which are normally separate. Adhesions occur despite the best surgical techniques, and such formation of adhesions after surgery causes high morbidity. An effective adhesion barrier for surgery helps reduce the incidence, extent, and severity of postoperative adhesions. Barriers to prevent adhesion should therefore be applied, owing to their ability to reduce the severity of adhesion formation. The oxidised regenerated cellulose and hyaluronate carboxymethylcellulose can safely reduce clinically relevant consequences of adhesions. Hence, due to such benefits associated with the adhesion barriers, the market is expected to observe a steady growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
General/Abdominal Surgery is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment
Adhesive disease represents a significant cause of morbidity for postoperative patients. Most surgical procedures performed by obstetrician and gynecologists are associated with pelvic adhesions that cause subsequent serious sequelae, including small bowel obstruction, infertility, chronic pelvic pain, and difficulty in postoperative treatment, including complexity during subsequent surgical procedures. Adhesion barriers have proven to reduce adhesion-related complications in abdominal surgery. The use of adhesion barriers in open surgery is cost-effective in preventing adhesion-related problems.
Furthermore, companies expansions and new developments in abdominal barriers expected to boost market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Baxter completed the acquisition of Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and its assets from Sanofi in a deal worth USD 350 million. Seprafilm is used as an adjunct to reduce the incidence, extent and severity of adhesions in pelvic and abdominal surgeries. Thus the market for general/abdominal Surgery expected to have notable growth rate over the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
The increasing rate of surgery in the region has been well-documented. The growth in the United States is driven by technological advancement, elderly patients expecting higher levels of function, and reimbursement models that incentivize complex fusion surgery. Adhesion barriers are also useful in oncology surgeries. As per the American Cancer Society's estimation, the new cases of lung cancer in the United States for 2018 are likely to be around 234,030, and about 154,050 deaths are expected due to lung cancer. The National Institutes of Health estimated that cancer care costs the United States an overall USD 147.5 billion in 2015, USD 13.4 billion of which is due to lung cancer. Surgeons believe that they can cost-effectively reduce the risk of post-operative complications in patients by using the adhesion barriers and hence, these new advances are expected to propel the growth of the market in North America.
Competitive Landscape
The global Adhesion Barrier market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Anika Therapeutics, Baxter International, Leader Biomedical, Betatech Medical, FzioMed, Innocoll Holdings, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, MAST Biosurgery, Sanofi, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Adhesion Barrier market.
