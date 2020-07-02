Worldwide Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Industry to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market accounted for $2.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high cost and unfavourable reimbursement scenario are hampering market growth.
Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is a procedure, which is used to determine for a specific organism or group of organisms that are susceptible to an antibiotic. To examine the antimicrobial susceptibility, the most widely used testing methods are broth microdilution or rapid automated instrument methods. These methods are commercially used and marketed with materials and devices. Antimicrobial resistance is developed due to inaccurate diagnosis of infectious disease, lack of effective treatment guidelines, and non-adherence to the treatment regime. Primary healthcare centres of both developed and developing nations are teeming grounds for superbug infection. Microbiologists are working diligently to understand the disease etiology about the antimicrobial confrontation and develop broad-spectrum antibiotics to treat microbial infections.
Based on the application, the clinical diagnostics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods for diagnostic applications. These are the factors that are responsible for the large market share of this application segment.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the easy accessibility and better adoption of technologically advanced susceptibility testing methods and products. The rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in North America is another key factor supporting the expansion of this regional segment in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market include Accelerate, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bioanalyse, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biotron Healthcare, Conda, Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), HiMedia Laboratories, Liofilchem, Merck, Merlin, Synbiosis, Thermo, and Fisher Scientific.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Automated Laboratory Instruments
5.3 Consumables
5.4 Culture and Growth Media
5.5 Culture Media
5.6 Manual Testing Products
5.6.1 Mic Strips
5.6.2 Susceptibility Plates
5.6.3 Susceptibility Testing Disks
5.7 Tests and Kits
6 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Method
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automated AST
6.3 Broth Dilution
6.4 Dilution
6.5 Disk Diffusion
6.6 Etest
6.7 Genotypic
6.8 Gradient Diffusion
6.9 Molecular Testing
6.10 Rapid Automated
7 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Testing Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Antibacterial
7.3 Antifungal
7.4 Antiparasitic
7.5 Viruses and Fastidious Organism Testing
8 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bioterrorism Surveillance
8.3 Clinical Diagnostics
8.4 Drug Discovery and Development
8.5 Environmental Monitoring
8.6 Epidemiology
8.7 Veterinary Diagnostics
9 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Contract Research Organizations
9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals
9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.5 Research and Academic Institutes
10 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Accelerate
12.2 Alifax Holding S.p.A.
12.3 Beckman Coulter
12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.5 Bioanalyse
12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.7 Biotron Healthcare
12.8 Conda
12.9 Creative Diagnostics
12.10 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)
12.11 HiMedia Laboratories
12.12 Liofilchem
12.13 Merck
12.14 Merlin
12.15 Synbiosis
12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific
