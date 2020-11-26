Worldwide Asphalt Industry to 2025 - Featuring BP, Flint Hills Resources and CHS Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Asphalt from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Asphalt as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Building

Waterproofing

Road

Adhesives

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Asphalt Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Asphalt by Region

8.2 Import of Asphalt by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in North America (2015-2025)

9.1 Asphalt Market Size

9.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in South America (2015-2025)

10.1 Asphalt Market Size

10.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)

11.1 Asphalt Market Size

11.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in Europe (2015-2025)

12.1 Asphalt Market Size

12.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Asphalt Market Size

13.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gcc

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Asphalt Market (2015-2020)

14.1 Asphalt Market Size

14.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Asphalt Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Asphalt Market Size Forecast

15.2 Asphalt Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 BP

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of BP

16.1.4 BP asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Flint Hills Resources

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Flint Hills Resources

16.2.4 Flint Hills Resources asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 CHS Inc.

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of CHS Inc.

16.3.4 CHS Inc. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 Exxonmobil

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Exxonmobil

16.4.4 Exxonmobil asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 Conocophillips

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Conocophillips

16.5.4 Conocophillips asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 Nustar Energy L.P.

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Nustar Energy L.P.

16.6.4 Nustar Energy L.P. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 Ergon Refining Inc.

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Ergon Refining Inc.

16.7.4 Ergon Refining Inc. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.8 Marathon Petroleum Company LLC

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Company LLC

16.8.4 Marathon Petroleum Company LLC asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.9 Alon USA LP

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Alon USA LP

16.9.4 Alon USA LP asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.10 Suncor Energy Inc.

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc.

16.10.4 Suncor Energy Inc. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.11 Valero Energy Corporation

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation

16.11.4 Valero Energy Corporation asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.12 Sinopec

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Sinopec

16.12.4 Sinopec asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.13 CNPC

16.13.1 Company Profile

16.13.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information

16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of CNPC

16.13.4 CNPC asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



