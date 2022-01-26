Worldwide Auctioneers At Arizona Auction Week

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious stops by Worldwide to see their auction docket in person.

The Arizona auction week is the biggest auction week of the year, and one of the largest automotive attractions in the world. Records are often broken here as thousands of cars go under the hammer and find new owners. This year’s event is expected to be the biggest one in history, with the lockdowns over and restrictions lifted across the country, people are ready to bid. Not to mention, all the money that’s been saved on traveling over the last three years is burning a hole in pockets, and the new car market is in the gutter, so if you want a new toy, a reputable auction is where you go.

First stop on Wednesday was to see our friends at Worldwide Auctions. This is definitely an auction house that puts a lot of effort into curation some of the most impressive vehicles for sale on the market.

“We are looking forward to returning to beautiful Singh Meadows [in Tempe, Ariz.] for another great event in the desert during Arizona Car Week,” notes the Worldwide pre-event press release. “The market for great collector cars is buoyant: Our Auburn Auction recorded a spectacular 98 percent sell-through rate, delivering multiple million-dollar-plus sales and setting some emphatic sales records, from a diverse and heavyweight offering of exceptional pre-war automobiles, race cars, sports, classics, and select American muscle cars.”

“Consigning your car or collection is a major decision that we believe should be stress-free and exciting,” the release continues. “Our aim is, as ever, to put a diverse selection of great cars together with qualified buyers from across the world.

