Worldwide Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Industry Research Report - CAGR of 7% Expected Between 2020 and 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Vehicle - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive adhesives and sealants market generated a revenue of $7,438.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of $12,646.8 million in 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2030. The prominent factors fueling the advancement of the market are the rising requirement for lightweight automobiles and the increasing implementation of strict vehicular safety regulations and norms in several countries, on account of the growing prevalence of road accidents.



In the recent times, there has been a sharp rise in the demand for lightweight vehicles having high speeds, power, and fuel-efficiency. As a result, many automobile manufacturing companies are increasingly making huge investments in R&D (research and development) activities aimed at developing lightweight vehicles. Moreover, they are rapidly replacing the conventionally used steel fixtures such as bolts and nuts with structural adhesives that offer excellent bonding between parts and components.



The usage of these adhesives in place of the heavier steel fixtures massively reduces the overall weight of the vehicle. Another major factor fueling the progress of the automotive adhesives and sealants market is the rising enactment of stringent safety norms for automobiles across the globe. The usage of rubber compounds called mastics for filling the vacuum in an automobile during the body-in-white (BIW) stage greatly reduces the impact of head-on collisions, thereby increasing passenger safety.



Based on type, the automotive adhesives and sealants market is classified into acrylics, epoxy, rubber, polyurethanes, hot melts, silicones, and polyvinylchloride (PVC). Amongst these, the epoxy category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past years, on account of the rising incorporation of epoxy adhesives in the automotive industry. This is mainly because of the superior properties of these adhesives such as the ability to provide rigid bonding, which helps in improving the structural integrity of an automobile.



Apart from providing rigid bonding, these adhesives also offer greater surface hardness, dimensional stability, and temperature stability in comparison to the other adhesives. These properties make the epoxy adhesives ideal for use in automobiles. Hence, with the surging automotive manufacturing across the globe, the requirement for epoxy adhesives will shoot-up, which will, in turn, cause the expansion of the market. Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) automotive adhesives and sealants market will be very lucrative in the near future.



The growth of the APAC market will be driven by the soaring investments being made by European automobile manufacturing companies for expanding their presence in the Southeast Asian countries. In addition to this, the rising disposable income of the people residing in the developing nations such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia is further augmenting the advancement of the market in the region, as per the findings of the market research firm, the publisher.



Hence, it can be said with certainty that the market will exhibit stable growth all over the world in the forthcoming years, primarily because of the rising consumer preference for lightweight vehicles, on account of their higher speeds and greater fuel-efficiency than heavier vehicles, and the increasing implementation of strict government policies regarding vehicular safety in various countries around the world.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Vehicle

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.3.6.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Epoxy

4.1.1.2 Acrylics

4.1.1.3 Polyurethanes

4.1.1.4 Rubber

4.1.1.5 PVC

4.1.1.6 Silicones

4.1.1.7 Hot melts

4.1.1.8 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 BIW

4.1.2.2 UTH and power train

4.1.2.3 Paint shop

4.1.2.4 Assembly

4.1.3 By Vehicle

4.1.3.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.3.2 LCV

4.1.3.3 HMCV

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Manufacturers switching from traditional spot-welding techniques to new assembly methods

4.3.1.2 Increasing penetration of electric vehicles in various countries worldwide

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing demand of lightweight vehicles

4.3.2.2 Vehicles safety standards and regulations

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Low awareness about the usage and advantages of adhesives and sealants

4.3.3.2 Fluctuating cost of raw materials

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Bio-based adhesives and sealants

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.4.1 Global Share by Countries

4.4.1.1 Contribution of Countries in Global Manufacturing Output

4.4.2 Contribution of Countries in Global Export and Import (2019)

4.4.2.1 Top 20 Countries by Export ($B)

4.4.2.2 Top 20 Countries by Import ($B)

4.4.3 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact

4.4.3.1 COVID-19-Infected Countries

4.4.4 Global Scenario:

4.4.4.1 GDP Growth Rate (2019)

4.4.4.2 GDP Growth Rate (2020)

4.4.4.3 GDP Growth Rate Projection for 2021

4.4.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast

4.4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce Across Various Sectors

4.4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 BIW

5.2.1.1 Automotive adhesives and sealants market for BIW application, by adhesives and sealants type

5.2.1.1.1 Structural

5.2.1.1.2 Non-structural

5.2.2 UTH and Power Train

5.2.3 Paint Shop

5.2.4 Assembly

5.3 By Vehicle

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Vehicle

6.4 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Application

7.3 By Vehicle

7.4 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Application

8.3 By Vehicle

8.4 By Country



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Type

9.2 By Application

9.3 By Vehicle

9.4 By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Type

10.2 By Application

10.3 By Vehicle

10.4 By Country



Chapter 11. Major Market: Segment Analysis

11.1 U.S., By Type

11.2 U.S., By Application

11.3 U.S., By Vehicle

11.4 China, By Type

11.5 China, By Application

11.6 China, By Vehicle

11.7 Japan, By Type

11.8 Japan, By Application

11.9 Japan, By Vehicle

11.10 Germany, By Type

11.11 Germany, By Application

11.12 Germany, By Vehicle

11.13 India, By Type

11.14 India, By Application

11.15 India, By Vehicle



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.3 List of Other Players

12.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Facility Expansions

12.4.3 Product Launch

12.4.4 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 The Dow Chemical Company

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financial Summary

13.3 Sika AG

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3.3 Key Financial Summary

13.4 PPG Industries Inc.

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 3M Company

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financial Summary

13.6 H.B. Fuller Company

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.6.3 Key Financial Summary

13.7 Permatex Inc.

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8 Bostik S.A.

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9.3 Key Financial Summary

13.10 EFTEC AG

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings



Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Sources and References

14.3 Related Reports



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvipwo

Story continues

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-industry-research-report---cagr-of-7-expected-between-2020-and-2030-301180540.html

SOURCE Research and Markets