The Worldwide Automotive Brake Pad Industry is Expected to Reach a Value of $22.9 Billion by 2027
According to this report the Global Automotive Brake Pad market accounted for $11.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $22.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Growing presence of automotive players and increasing brake components and parts import are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a stringent government regulation for raw materials is restraining the market growth.
Brake pads are an integral part of the disc braking system for automotives. When the brake pedal is engaged, the brake pads press against the running disc in order to stop its motion and halt the vehicle. Brake pads are essentially made of materials that possess a high co-efficient of friction.
Based on vehicle, the passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) segment is likely to have a huge demand. The frequent launch of passenger vehicle models coupled with multiple offers provided by vehicle manufacturers to increase their sales are main driving factors for the segment. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising vehicle sales along with growing disposable income of people from emerging economies such as China and India.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Brake Pad Market include Akebono Brake Corporation, Allied Nippon, Brakes India Private Limited, Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited, Continental Automotive GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Hindustan Composites Limited, Hitachi Chemical, Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd, Nisshinbo Brake Inc, Power Stop LLC, Ranbro Brakes India Limited, Rane Brake Lining Limited, Robert Bosch GmBH, Sangsin Brakes, Tenneco Inc, Wilwood Engineering Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Position
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Front & Rear
5.3 Front
6 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Solutions
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Service
6.3 Hardware and Software Solutions
7 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Drum Brake Pad
7.3 Disc Brake Pad
8 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ceramic
8.3 Low-Metallic NAO
8.4 Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO)
8.5 Semi-Metallic
9 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
9.4 Two-Wheelers
9.5 Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV)
9.5.1 Compact
9.5.2 Executive
9.5.3 Luxury
9.5.4 Mid-Size
9.5.5 Minicompact
9.5.6 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)
9.5.7 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
9.5.8 Sports Car
9.5.9 Supermini
9.6 Three Wheeler
9.7 Off the Road
10 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Brake Linings
10.3 Brake Pads
10.4 Brake Shoes
11 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Automotive Industry
11.3 Electronics Industry
11.4 Metal Industry
12 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Sales Channel
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Aftermarket
12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
13 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Akebono Brake Corporation
15.2 Allied Nippon
15.3 Brakes India Private Limited
15.4 Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited
15.5 Continental Automotive GmbH
15.6 Ford Motor Company
15.7 Hindustan Composites Limited
15.8 Hitachi Chemical
15.9 Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd
15.10 Nisshinbo Brake Inc
15.11 Power Stop LLC
15.12 Ranbro Brakes India Limited
15.13 Rane Brake Lining Limited
15.14 Robert Bosch GmBH
15.15 Sangsin Brakes
15.16 Tenneco Inc
15.17 Wilwood Engineering Inc
15.18 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
