Worldwide Automotive Fasteners Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive fasteners market is poised to grow by $1.58 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on automotive fasteners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of plastic automotive fasteners and stringent regulations to control emissions.

The automotive fasteners market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing popularity of structural blind fasteners as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive fasteners market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive fasteners market covers the following areas:

  • Automotive fasteners market sizing

  • Automotive fasteners market forecast

  • Automotive fasteners market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive fasteners market vendors that include Bulten AB, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Norm Fasteners, Penn Engineering, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE-VARVIT Spa, and Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. Also, the automotive fasteners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bulten AB

  • EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG

  • Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV

  • Norm Fasteners

  • Penn Engineering

  • Rocknel Fastener Inc.

  • SBE-VARVIT Spa

  • Sundaram Fasteners Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

