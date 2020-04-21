Worldwide Banknote Markets, Forecast to 2024: COVID-19 Impact Assessment

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Banknote Market Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Banknote Market is estimated to reach US$15.03 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.72% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2024.



Factors such as an increasing number of ATMs globally and rising population are expected to drive the global banknote market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by the counterfeiting of banknotes and rapid growth of electronic payments. A few notable trends include the adoption of polymer banknotes, security designs, automation in cash sorting, use of durable solutions for printing currencies and implementation of demonetization policies.



The global banknote market volume is segmented into Notes with thread and Notes without thread. The global banknote market is highly dominated by the production of banknotes with security threads.



The global banknote market is expected to grow in future due to improving economic conditions, rising global population and growing number of ATMs. In terms of geographical areas, the U.S. and Eurozone are major contributors to the global banknote market supported by their economies and high production volumes and values. However, the production volume of Euro banknotes continued to decline in the previous year.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global banknote market, segmented into state print works (SPW), commercial print works, and overspill SPMs.

The major regional markets (The U.S., Europe , UK, Australia , New Zealand and Switzerland ) have been analyzed.

, UK, , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient Group, Crane Co., CCL Industries Inc and Orell Fussli Holding AG) are also presented in detail.

