Worldwide Bio Preservation Industry to 2025 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich and VWR Among Others

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio Preservation Market By Product (Media, Equipment, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring System, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other), By Biospecimen, By Cell Providers, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Bio Preservation Market is expected to witness robust growth rate during the forecast period. The Global Bio Preservation Market is driven by increasing requirement for preserving new-born's stem cells across the globe. Moreover, governments across the globe are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is positively impacting the growth of the market. Also, upsurge in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Bio Preservation Market is segmented based on product, biospecimens, cell providers, application, end-user, company, and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into media, equipment, accessories, alarms & monitoring system, incubators, centrifuges and others. Out of which, the equipment segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast years as well. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand from biobanks. In addition to this, high preservation costs of biological specimens is further anticipated to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years. Also, the media segment is forecast to register robust CAGR during the forecast period, on account of wide adoption in the regenerative medicine industry.

Major players operating in the Global Bio Preservation Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, VWR Corporation, Biolife Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., BioCision, LLC, Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc., So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc., Princeton Cryotech, Inc., Chart MVE Biomedical, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Biomatrica. Inc., Taylor-Wharton Cryogenics LLC, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements, and new developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Bio Preservation Market from 2015 to 2018.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Bio Preservation Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Bio Preservation Market based on product, biospecimens, cell providers, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bio Preservation Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Bio Preservation Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bio Preservation Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Bio Preservation Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Media, Equipment, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring System, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other)
6.2.2. By Biospecimen (Human Tissue Samples, Stem Cells, Organs, Others)
6.2.3. By Cell Providers (CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells)
6.2.4. By Application (Therapeutic, Research, Clinical Trials, Others)
6.2.5. By End User (Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Others)
6.2.6. By Company (2019)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Bio Preservation Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Biospecimen
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Bio Preservation Market Outlook
7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.1.1.1. By Value
7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.1.2.1. By Product
7.3.1.2.2. By Application
7.3.1.2.3. By End User
7.3.2. India Bio Preservation Market Outlook
7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.2.1.1. By Value
7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.2.2.1. By Product
7.3.2.2.2. By Application
7.3.2.2.3. By End User
7.3.3. Australia Bio Preservation Market Outlook
7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.3.1.1. By Value
7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.3.2.1. By Product
7.3.3.2.2. By Application
7.3.3.2.3. By End User
7.3.4. Japan Bio Preservation Market Outlook
7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.4.1.1. By Value
7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.4.2.1. By Product
7.3.4.2.2. By Application
7.3.4.2.3. By End User
7.3.5. South Korea Bio Preservation Market Outlook
7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.5.1.1. By Value
7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.5.2.1. By Product
7.3.5.2.2. By Application
7.3.5.2.3. By End User

8. Europe Bio Preservation Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Biospecimen
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Bio Preservation Market Outlook
8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1.1. By Value
8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.1.2.1. By Product
8.3.1.2.2. By Application
8.3.1.2.3. By End User
8.3.2. Germany Bio Preservation Market Outlook
8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.2.1.1. By Value
8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.2.1. By Product
8.3.2.2.2. By Application
8.3.2.2.3. By End User
8.3.3. United Kingdom Bio Preservation Market Outlook
8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.3.1.1. By Value
8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.3.2.1. By Product
8.3.3.2.2. By Application
8.3.3.2.3. By End Use
8.3.4. Italy Bio Preservation Market Outlook
8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.4.1.1. By Value
8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.4.2.1. By Product
8.3.4.2.2. By Application
8.3.4.2.3. By End User
8.3.5. Spain Bio Preservation Market Outlook
8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.5.1.1. By Value
8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.5.2.1. By Product
8.3.5.2.2. By Application
8.3.5.2.3. By End User

9. North America Bio Preservation Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Biospecimen
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Bio Preservation Market Outlook
9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1.1. By Value
9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.1.2.1. By Product
9.3.1.2.2. By Application
9.3.1.2.3. By End User
9.3.2. Mexico Bio Preservation Market Outlook
9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.2.1.1. By Value
9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.2.1. By Product
9.3.2.2.2. By Application
9.3.2.2.3. By End User
9.3.3. Canada Bio Preservation Market Outlook
9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3.1.1. By Value
9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.3.2.1. By Product
9.3.3.2.2. By Application
9.3.3.2.3. By End User

10. South America Bio Preservation Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Biospecimen
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Bio Preservation Market Outlook
10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1.1. By Value
10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.1.2.1. By Product
10.3.1.2.2. By Application
10.3.1.2.3. By End User
10.3.2. Argentina Bio Preservation Market Outlook
10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.2.1.1. By Value
10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.2.1. By Product
10.3.2.2.2. By Application
10.3.2.2.3. By End User
10.3.3. Colombia Bio Preservation Market Outlook
10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3.1.1. By Value
10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.3.2.1. By Product
10.3.3.2.2. By Application
10.3.3.2.3. By End Use

11. Middle East and Africa Bio Preservation Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product
11.2.2. By Biospecimen
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Bio Preservation Market Outlook
11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.1.1.1. By Value
11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.1.2.1. By Product
11.3.1.2.2. By Application
11.3.1.2.3. By End User
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Bio Preservation Market Outlook
11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.2.1.1. By Value
11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.2.2.1. By Product
11.3.2.2.2. By Application
11.3.2.2.3. By End User
11.3.3. UAE Bio Preservation Market Outlook
11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.3.1.1. By Value
11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.3.2.1. By Product
11.3.3.2.2. By Application
11.3.3.2.3. By End User

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
14.2. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
14.3. VWR Corporation
14.4. Biolife Solutions, Inc.
14.5. Lifeline Scientific, Inc.
14.6. Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.
14.7. BioCision, LLC
14.8. Core Dynamics, Ltd.
14.9. Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc.
14.10. So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc.
14.11. Princeton Cryotech, Inc.
14.12. Chart MVE Biomedical
14.13. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
14.14. Biomatrica. Inc.
14.15. Taylor-Wharton Cryogenics LLC

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdgknq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-bio-preservation-industry-to-2025---featuring-thermo-fisher-scientific-sigma-aldrich-and-vwr-among-others-301179668.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Latest Stories

  • 'Close the bars' and open schools, Fauci says

    Evidence strongly indicates that schools are not the sites of significant viral transmission, leading some to wonder why schools are being forced to bear the pandemic’s brunt, when it is adults in adult spaces who seem to be spreading the virus. 

  • Coronavirus vaccine news: Reasons for hope and hesitation

    Optimistic news about a pair of coronavirus vaccines means the end of the pandemic may be in sight, but there's still a long road ahead.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Russia carries out mass raids on Jehovah's Witnesses, makes arrests

    Masked law enforcement officers carried out mass raids on the Jehovah's Witnesses across Russia on Tuesday and made a number of arrests as part of a new criminal case against the group, the Investigative Committee said. The law enforcement agency said it had opened an investigation as it suspected the Christian denomination was organising the activity in Moscow of its national centre and affiliates. Yaroslav Sivulskiy, a spokesman for the European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses, denied the centre had resumed its activity and said the group was being targeted in a campaign of persecution.

  • Saudi Arabia calls Houthi missile strike on oil facility a 'cowardly' act

    Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack against an oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.The missile hit a fuel tank at a Saudi Arabian Oil Co. facility on Monday morning, and an Energy Ministry official said the strike caused a fire. The facility is near the King Abdulaziz International Airport.In 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Since then, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the rebels, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe. The Houthis have used cruise missiles against Saudi targets before, The Associated Press reports, with United Nations and Western officials accusing Iran of supplying the weapons, allegations Tehran has denied.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, called the missile attack "cowardly," adding that it "not only targets the kingdom, but also targets the nerve center of the world's energy supply and the security of the global economy."More stories from theweek.com The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life' Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel

  • No one should place allegiance to a political party before their devotion to our nation

    As retired members of the military, we've cast votes from all over the world and know it works, so stop questioning the legitimacy of this election.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Moderna's chief medical officer says that vaccine trial results only show that they prevent people from getting sick — not necessarily that recipients won't still be able to transmit the virus

    "I think it's important that we don't change behavior solely on the basis of vaccination," Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said.

  • Trump relents after steady drumbeat of fellow Republicans urge start of Biden transition

    President Donald Trump gave some ground on Monday to allow Joe Biden's transition to the presidency after the ranks grew of prominent Republicans calling for Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat. Twenty days after Election Day, most members of Trump's party still refused on Monday to refer to Biden as president-elect, or question Trump's insistence - without evidence - that he only lost on Nov. 3 because of fraud. Trump gave the go-ahead for federal funds to start flowing to Biden so that he can carry out his transition duties before his Jan. 20 inauguration as the 46th U.S. president.

  • Russia claims it chased off a U.S. warship with a "ramming" threat

    Moscow says the USS John S. McCain came more than a mile into its territory, but the U.S. considers the patch of sea international water, and was making a point of it.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Monday it's "in the final development phase" of a mobile "digital passport" app that would tell airlines if international travelers had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The app would help "get people traveling again safely," IATA's Nick Careen said in a statement, by "giving governments confidence that systematic COVID-19 testing can work as a replacement for quarantine requirements."Australia's Qantas announced Monday that it's on board with requiring a "vaccination passport" for international travelers, starting next year. "We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travelers, that we will ask people to have the vaccination before they get on the aircraft," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told Australia's Network 9. Korean Air and Air New Zealand also backed the idea but said any changes would have to be coordinated with their respective governments.In the past few weeks, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Oxford University-AstraZeneca have announced that large trials showed their respective COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and hightly effective at preventing the disease. This encouraging news "has given airlines and nations hope they may soon be able to revive suspended flight routes and dust off lucrative tourism plans," The Associated Press reports. "But countries in Asia and the Pacific, in particular, are determined not to let their hard-won gains against the virus evaporate."The IATA and International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, have been working on a digital pass they hope to roll out in the first quarter of 2021. This app would use blockchain technology and wouldn't store user data, IATA said. Korean Air is among those in the airline industry looking at trying out CommonPass, an app endorsed by the World Economic Forum and created with the Commons Project Foundation, and International SOS's AOKpass is currently being used on flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan.More stories from theweek.com The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life' Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney

  • AstraZeneca vaccine by the University of Oxford is said to be '90% effective'

    AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.