Worldwide Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - Personalized Medicine and Pharmacogenomics are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer - Markets, Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Cancer Type, Including Companion Dx and by Country with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth. Learn all about it in this new report. the publisher includes a special segment, Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry. And now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

  • personalized medicine

  • pharmacogenomics

  • liquid biopsy

  • emergence of new economies with large markets

  • greater understanding of the role of genetic material in Disease and Health

Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The publisher's latest numbers factor in the different COVID forces, their timing, and their effect on growth.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges, please enquire further for more information.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Market Segments
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT

3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Falling Prices
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 COVID Pandemic
3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

  • Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

  • Importance of These Developments

  • How to Use This Section

  • Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform

  • Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

  • Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

  • Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

  • Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

  • Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

  • Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

  • Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

  • Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research

  • Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy

  • Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing

  • Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters

  • Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up

  • Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal

  • Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer

  • Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay

  • OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics

  • Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery

  • NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval

  • Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb

5. Profiles of Key MDx Companies

  • Genomics, Inc.

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • AccuraGen Inc

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Aethlon Medical

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc

  • Agilent

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ApoCell, Inc.

  • ArcherDx, Inc.

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Asuragen

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc

  • Biodesix Inc.

  • BioFluidica

  • BioGenex

  • Biolidics Ltd

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Cancer Genetics

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (now Danaher)

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Chronix Biomedical

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cynvenio

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

  • CytoTrack

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Diasorin S.p.A.

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Exosome Sciences

  • Fabric Genomics

  • Fluidigm Corp

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Freenome

  • FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

  • Genomic Health

  • GenomOncology

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Grail, Inc.

  • Guardant Health

  • HalioDx

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • Horizon Discovery

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics

  • iCellate

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Invivogen

  • Invivoscribe

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • MIODx

  • miR Scientific

  • Molecular MD

  • MyCartis

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc.

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • New Oncology

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • Personalis

  • Precipio

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Sense Biodetection.

  • Serametrix

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Silicon Biosystems

  • simfo GmbH

  • Singulomics

  • SkylineDx

  • Stratos Genomics

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Thrive Earlier Detection

  • Todos Medical

  • Trovagene

  • Volition

  • Vortex Biosciences

6. The Global Market for MDx Cancer
6.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer
7.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer Type
7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base/Final Comparison
7.1.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base Year
7.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type -Final Year
7.1.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Share by Year
7.1.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Segment Growth
7.2 MDx Breast Cancer
7.2.1 Table Breast Cancer Testing - by Country
7.2.2 Chart - Breast Cancer Testing Growth
7.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer
7.3.1 Table Colorectal Cancer Testing - by Country
7.3.2 Chart - Colorectal Cancer Testing Growth
7.4 MDx Cervical Cancer
7.4.1 Table Cervical Cancer Testing - by Country
7.4.2 Chart - Cervical Cancer Testing Growth
7.5 MDx Lung Cancer
7.5.1 Table Lung Cancer Testing - by Country
7.5.2 Chart - Lung Cancer Testing Growth
7.6 MDx Prostate
7.2.1 Table Prostate Testing - by Country
7.6.2 Chart - Prostate Testing Growth
7.7 MDx Melanoma Cancer
7.7.1 Table Melanoma Cancer Testing - by Country
7.7.2 Chart - Melanoma Cancer Testing Growth
7.8 MDx Blood
7.8.1 Table Blood Testing - by Country
7.8.2 Chart - Blood Testing Growth
7.9 MDx Companion Dx Development
7.9.1 Table Companion Dx Development - by Country
7.9.2 Chart - Companion Dx Development Growth
7.10 MDx Other Cancer
7.10.1 Table Other Cancer Testing - by Country
7.10.2 Chart - Other Cancer Testing Growth

8. Cancer Treatment and Trials
8.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
8.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
8.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015

