Worldwide Chiller Industry to 2030 - Inverter-controlled Chillers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chiller Market Research Report: By Type (Screw, Scroll, Centrifugal, Absorption, Reciprocating), Capacity (Water-Cooled, Air-Cooled), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global chiller market generated a revenue of $7,330.7 million in 2019 and is now predicted to attain a value of $10,880.3 million in 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2030. The key factors fueling the advancement of the market are the rising global temperature, increasing demand for cooling systems and devices from various end-use industries, and the ballooning investments being made in infrastructure development in several countries around the world.

The rise in global temperatures is a major factor propelling the expansion of the market. Because of the surging emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) such as nitrous oxides, carbon dioxide, and methane into the atmosphere, the average temperature across the world is rising at an alarming rate. The burning of fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal for energy generation and running vehicles is one of the biggest factors responsible for the soaring emission levels.

According to many reports and studies, the average global temperature in 2019 was 2.31 F (1.28 C) higher than in the late 19th century, which was the period between 1850 - 1900. With the rise in temperatures, the requirement for cooling systems is shooting-up, which is, in turn, fueling the surge in the sales of chillers all over the world. Besides this, the thriving construction sector is also driving the progress of the chiller market.

According to studies, the global construction industry is predicted to grow, in valuation, from $10.5 trillion to $12.8 trillion from 2017 to 2022, on account of the soaring development of residential buildings, offices, and manufacturing plants and the launch of massive metro rail and airport construction projects in many countries around the world. For example, Chicago had as many as 42 under-construction projects in 2019, whereas, in London, there were 115 under-construction high-rise buildings in 2018.

Similarly, in India, the government is planning to construct 100 airports over the next 15 years and in China, there are plans to build 136 airports by 2025. As chillers are extensively used in all these places, the completion of these infrastructural development projects will massively push-up the sales of chillers in the coming years. Furthermore, chillers are heavily deployed in factories and as a result, the development of manufacturing plants is boosting the global demand for chillers.

When type is taken into consideration, the chiller market is divided into screw, scroll, centrifugal, absorption, and reciprocating chillers. Out of these, the centrifugal category will exhibit the highest CAGR in the market in the future years. This would be because of the mushrooming requirement for industrial-grade chillers all over the globe. There are mainly two types of centrifugal chillers used in industries - water-cooled and air-cooled. Between them, the sales of air-cooled chillers will rise rapidly in the near future.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) chiller market would be very lucrative in the upcoming years, as per the estimates the publisher. This would be because of the skyrocketing sales of chillers in China, on account of the booming construction sector in the country, especially in Shanghai and Wuhan. Moreover, the country intends to lay down 4,225 miles (6,800 km) of railway lines in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 Screw
4.1.1.1.1 Water-cooled
4.1.1.1.2 Air-cooled
4.1.1.2 Centrifugal
4.1.1.3 Scroll
4.1.1.4 Absorption
4.1.1.4.1 Direct-fired
4.1.1.4.2 Hot water
4.1.1.4.3 Steam
4.1.1.5 Reciprocating
4.1.2 By Capacity
4.1.2.1 Water-cooled
4.1.2.1.1 Less than 500 T
4.1.2.1.2 500 T - 1,000 T
4.1.2.1.3 1,001 T - 2,000 T
4.1.2.1.4 Above 2,000 T
4.1.2.2 Air-cooled
4.1.2.2.1 Less than 150 T
4.1.2.2.2 150 T-300 T
4.1.2.2.3 301 T-500 T
4.1.2.2.4 Above 500T
4.1.3 By End-User
4.1.3.1 Commercial
4.1.3.1.1 Hospitality
4.1.3.1.2 Transportation
4.1.3.1.3 Offices and buildings
4.1.3.1.4 Healthcare
4.1.3.1.5 Supermarket/Hypermarket
4.1.3.1.6 Government
4.1.3.1.7 Others
4.1.3.2 Industrial
4.1.3.2.1 Oil and gas
4.1.3.2.2 Food & beverage
4.1.3.2.3 Energy and utilities
4.1.3.2.4 Pharmaceutical
4.1.3.2.5 Automotive
4.1.3.2.6 Others
4.1.3.3 Residential
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Growing popularity of smart, connected devices
4.3.1.2 Increasing adoption of R32 chillers
4.3.1.3 Rising preference for absorption chillers
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Rising global temperature
4.3.2.2 Increasing number of construction projects
4.3.2.3 Surging requirement for cooling equipment in industrial applications
4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.3 Restraint
4.3.3.1 Rising penetration of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems
4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Inverter-controlled chillers
4.3.4.2 Major upcoming sports events
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Chiller Market
4.4.1 Current scenario
4.4.2 COVID-19 scenario
4.4.3 Future scenario
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Screw Chiller, by Type
5.1.1.1 Water-cooled screw chiller, by capacity
5.1.1.2 Air-cooled screw chiller, by capacity
5.1.2 Scroll Chiller, by Type
5.1.2.1 Water-cooled scroll chiller, by capacity
5.1.2.2 Air-cooled scroll chiller, by capacity
5.1.3 Centrifugal Chiller, by Type
5.1.3.1 Water-cooled centrifugal chiller, by capacity
5.1.3.2 Air-cooled centrifugal chiller, by capacity
5.1.4 Reciprocating Chiller, by Type
5.1.4.1 Water-cooled reciprocating chiller, by capacity
5.1.4.2 Air-cooled reciprocating chiller, by capacity
5.1.5 Absorption Chiller
5.1.5.1 Absorption chiller, by type
5.1.5.2 Absorption chiller, by capacity
5.2 By End-User
5.2.1 Commercial Chiller Market, by Application
5.2.2 Industrial Chiller Market, by Application
5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Type
6.2 By End-User
6.3 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Type
7.2 By End-User
7.3 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Type
8.2 By End-User
8.3 By Country

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Type
9.2 By End-User
9.3 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Type
10.2 By End-User
10.3 By Country

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players
11.3 Comparison of Key Players
11.4 Recent Activities of Key Players
11.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.5.2 Product Launches
11.5.3 Facility Expansions

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Johnson Controls International PLC
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
12.2 Trane Technologies plc
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.2.3 Key Financial Summary
12.3 Carrier Global Corporation
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.3.3 Key Financial Summary
12.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4.3 Key Financial Summary
12.5 S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.6 Petra Engineering Industries Co.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.7 Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8.3 Key Financial Summary
12.9 Thermax Limited
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.9.3 Key Financial Summary
12.1 Danfoss A/S
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.10.3 Key Financial Summary
12.11 Zamil Air Conditioners
12.11.1 Business Overview
12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1 Abbreviations
13.2 Sources and References
13.3 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzkw6n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-chiller-industry-to-2030---inverter-controlled-chillers-presents-opportunities-301186525.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Latest Stories

  • Republican U.S. judges choose Constitution over Trump as election fraud cases keep failing

    Federal judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents alike have struck down the Trump campaign’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in every case on which they have ruled, according to a Yahoo News review of post-election federal complaints.

  • CDC pushes for universal masking to stop coronavirus

    The CDC recommendation comes as hospitals across the nation fill up with people sickened by COVID-19. 

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia Are Biden's 'first woman' picks more patronizing than progress?

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Murderers and rapists could be barred from claiming asylum as part of Priti Patel's crackdown on immigration

    Murderers and rapists to be prevented from claiming asylum, says Priti Patel, after the Jamaican deportation flight row. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said it was “completely wrong” that convicted killers and rapists released from jail should be able to exploit the asylum system to remain in the UK. She also indicated that asylum will be “streamlined” to prevent migrants making multiple claims that can be lodged and heard hours or even minutes before their removal. It will be part of a major reform of Britain’s “completely broken” asylum system, which is due to be unveiled in the new year. Her comments came after a murderer, two rapists and two would-be killers were among 23 criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica early on Wednesday morning after lodging 11th hour appeals including claims for asylum. One was removed from the flight just minutes before the flight after a judge granted a stay.

  • Trudeau won't comment on Huawei CFO, says priority is Canadians held in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei executive who is under house arrest in Vancouver. Trudeau told reporters that his "top priority" was the return of two Canadian citizens being held in China. The two were picked up shortly after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 on a U.S. arrest warrant.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia Are Biden's 'first woman' picks more patronizing than progress?

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

    A 13-year-old Palestinian died on Friday after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later at a hospital. The Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means.”

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia Are Biden's 'first woman' picks more patronizing than progress?

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

    A council of Kentucky prosecutors said Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, despite a plea from Taylor's mother. Tamika Palmer had petitioned the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council in October for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor's shooting death during a warrant search.