Worldwide Commercial Building Automation Market Insights 2019-2022 - Revenue from Shipments to Reach $2.7 Billion in 2022

How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in connected smart buildings?

This report estimates that revenues from shipments of building automation systems worldwide will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.4 percent from US$ 1.2 billion in 2018 to US$ 2.7 billion in 2022. Get a 360 degree perspective on the rapid evolution of the global building automation market in this comprehensive 290 page strategy report.

According to the report, the installed base of sensors, actuators, modules, gateways and other connected devices deployed as part of IoT-based building automation in smart and connected commercial buildings was an estimated 151 million units worldwide at the end of 2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent, the installed base will reach 483 million units in 2022. About 4.5 million of these devices were connected via cellular networks in 2018.

This study analyses the market for building automation in smart buildings along multiple verticals ranging from well-known ones such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), indoor lighting, fire & safety, access & security, to lesser known ones such as electric vehicle charging, irrigation systems and pool monitoring.

The most successful building automation solutions to date, in terms of sold units, include access and security, fire and safety, HVAC systems and elevators and escalators management. These solutions are marketed by product OEMs such as Assa Abloy, Avigilon, AMAG Technology, HID Global, Comark, Tyco, Albireo Energy, Cimetrics, Delta Controls, ENGIE Insight, Silvair, KONE, Otis, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.



The automatic control may be done through a centralized system such as a Building Management System (BMS). Examples of BMS solution providers include ABB, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens and United Technologies. Building automation has been around for many decades but there is a new urgency due to factors such as energy conservation as well as mandates for green construction.



The latest smart building solutions leverage new technologies such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, data analytics, deep learning and artificial intelligence for the benefits of saving energy, reducing operational expenditures, increasing occupancy comfort, and meeting increasingly stringent global regulations and sustainability standards.



Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

1 Introduction to smart buildings

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Global population growth and urbanisation

1.1.2 Sustainable development and building strategies

1.1.3 Energy demands

1.1.4 Definitions and brief history of commercial building automation

1.1.5 Market penetration of building automation

1.1.6 From building automation to smart buildings

1.1.7 Smart buildings are an integral part of smart cities

1.2 Market drivers

1.2.1 Energy consumption of commercial buildings

1.2.2 Optimising energy consumption in commercial buildings

1.2.3 The next frontier - zero energy buildings

1.2.4 Operational efficiency

1.2.5 Occupancy comfort and productivity

1.2.6 Space optimisation

1.2.7 Regulations and standards

1.2.8 Grants, loans, rebates and deductions

1.3 Technology drivers

1.3.1 IoT and Building IoT

1.3.2 Big data and data analytics

1.3.3 Cloud and edge computing

1.3.4 Deep learning and artificial intelligence

1.3.5 Wireless connectivity

1.4 Market barriers

1.4.1 Lack of clarity on return on investment

1.4.2 Competitive markets versus oligopolies

1.4.3 Proprietary solutions and lack of interoperability

1.4.4 Security and privacy concerns

1.5 Startup activity

1.6 Partnerships

1.7 Regional versus global efforts

1.8 Types of commercial building automation

1.8.1 HVAC systems

1.8.2 Lighting and window control systems

1.8.3 Occupancy comfort and productivity systems

1.8.4 Fire and safety

1.8.5 Access and security

1.8.6 Water management

1.8.7 Refrigeration

1.8.8 Elevator and escalator management

1.8.9 Pool and spa management

1.8.10 Irrigation systems

1.8.11 Electric vehicle charging

1.8.12 Audio, video and entertainment

1.8.13 Renewable energy sources

1.8.14 Building management systems

1.9 Automation market segments

1.9.1 Government buildings

1.9.2 Healthcare buildings and hospitals

1.9.3 Hospitality buildings and hotels

1.9.4 Office buildings

1.9.5 Production buildings and factories

1.9.6 Retail outlets

1.9.7 New buildings versus existing buildings

1.10 Commercial building stock by region