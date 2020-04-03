Worldwide Concern Rises Dramatically As Impact Of Pandemic Grows

Second Wave of Global Study from McCann Worldgroup Reveals Worry is Increasing While Faith That Governments Are Prepared To Deal With The Pandemic is Dropping Precipitously
NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 67% of people globally say that they are worried about the COVID-19 outbreak, up from just over half two weeks ago (53%), according to "Truth About Culture and COVID-19 Wave 2"—by McCann Worldgroup's global intelligence unit – McCann Worldgroup Truth Central. Released today, the report identifies how global attitudes around Coronavirus have shifted in the two weeks since the agency released the first wave of the research.
Reality Dawns
While last week 36% of people globally said that if they caught Coronavirus they thought they'd be ok, this week just 24% say the same.
As the reality sets in, people are also less likely to believe 'the media is creating unnecessary hysteria'; now just under 1/3 of people agree with this statement compared to 42% two weeks ago. Levels of worry continue to be strongly correlated with the current stage of each market's pandemic journey. Italy, Spain and France – three markets that are beginning to see the rate of new cases and deaths flatten – remain highly worried but are leveling off whereas the UK is now in full panic mode. Americans are a bit of an anomaly in this regard – while increasingly worried, many appear to be in denial: just 33% of Americans agree that the government should initiate a full lockdown (compared to 58% of people in the UK).
"Trust in brands over government for information is double what it was a two weeks ago in some markets, providing a unique and pivotal moment for brands to elevate their standing with consumers," said Chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup, Harris Diamond. "It's important for companies to continue to communicate while being careful to strike the right tone of being compassionate allies rather than opportunistic marketers. As we advise our clients to prepare for the post-isolation world, it's crucial to heed important lessons from this crisis in order to maintain a meaningful role in consumers' lives."
Economy vs. Humanity: Not Everyone is Worried About the Same Thing
While levels of worry are increasing in most places, countries are divided in terms of worrying about the economic impact of the pandemic vs. the human impact. When asked about their concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak aside from potential illness, the #1 concern globally is that lots of people will die. This is #1 in the following markets: UK, Spain, Chile, Turkey, France and Argentina. In contrast, some markets are more focused on the economic impact with "that our economy will suffer" being #1: US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Colombia, India and Japan.
Confidence in Government Decreases as Worry Increases
Confidence in government preparedness is waning. Just under one-third of people globally believe that their country is prepared to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak. In markets like Italy, Spain and France which are farther along the curve than some other markets we've surveyed, confidence is plummeting.
In Germany, however, which has maintained the lowest fatality rate in Europe thus far, confidence is actually up to 33% from 25% just last week.
Social Distancing in Full Swing
While adoption of many preventative measures like hand washing and stocking up on toilet paper remain flat, people around the world have fully embraced social distancing in the last week. The increase is particularly marked in UK, where 84% are now saying they're staying away from public places (vs. just 32% 2 weeks ago) and in Chile (up from 28% to 78%). As more people grasp the scale of the pandemic, 3 in 10 people globally agree that carrying on as normal is immoral.
The World Will Be Forever Changed
Half of people globally (and the majority of most markets surveyed) believe that the world will be forever changed by the Coronavirus pandemic, but not all of the long-term changes will be negative. While there is widespread acknowledgement of the grim of the pandemic, many people are finding positive ways to use their time, including reconnecting with their families and communities:
- 1 in 3 people already globally feel closer to their loved ones
- 1 in 3 people globally agree that people are looking out for each other more now
- 6 in 10 people globally say that we will consider what really matters in life
- 17% have taken up a new hobby
- 18% of people say that people will focus on their faith
- 46% of people believe that carbon emissions will go down
Key insights from the study – including relevant charts, graphs and other visuals can be found here. The site is being constantly updated to reflect the rapidly changing data on consumer attitudes around the pandemic.
About McCann Worldgroup Truth Central
McCann Truth Central is McCann Worldgroup's global intelligence unit, with representation in more than 100 countries around the world. Truth Central's mission is to create original research that unearths the macro level truths driving people's attitudes and behaviors about life, brands and marketing. For more about Truth Central or to access previous Truth Studies, visit: http://www.mccannworldgroup.com/about/truth
About McCann Worldgroup
McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).
A Note on Methodology
Truth About Culture and COVID-19 – Wave 1
14 Markets [n=14,136], in field from 3/12/20 to 3/22/20:
Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, UK, US [Representative Sample]
Argentina, Chile, Colombia, India, Italy, Turkey [Convenience Sample]
Truth About Culture and COVID-19 – Wave 2
14 Markets [n=14,136], in field from 3/23/20 to 3/30/20:
Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, UK, US [Representative Sample]
Argentina, Chile, Colombia, India, Italy, Turkey [Convenience Sample]
The data presented in this work was collected using the Google Surveys 360 platform. Wherever possible, we used a representative sample based on local age, gender, and geographic quotas to minimize sampling bias. However, certain markets could only be completed with a convenience sample which included respondents of any age, gender, or geographic region. In these cases, the large sample size of 1,000 responses per market allows us to reach more reliable conclusions. For more information on the validity of this platform, please refer to this link.
In order to maintain an accurate read of the situation as it evolves, we are re-fielding the survey on a weekly basis and tracking the changes in data over time. The same methodology has been used in successive waves of the research. Below we've included the dates for when surveys ran and closed. Due to the rapid nature of COVID-19, we recognize that cultural mentalities and government responses are changing day by day and this data is a snapshot of a moment in time.
WAVE 1 (3/12/20 – 3/22/20)
|
Market
|
Sample Type
|
Sample #
|
Date Run
|
Date Closed
|
Argentina
|
Convenience
|
1007
|
March 18, 2020
|
March 20, 2020
|
Canada
|
Representative
|
1001
|
March 12, 2020
|
March 21, 2020
|
Chile
|
Convenience
|
1002
|
March 13, 2020
|
March 15, 2020
|
Colombia
|
Convenience
|
1007
|
March 17, 2020
|
March 19, 2020
|
France
|
Representative
|
1029
|
March 16, 2020
|
March 18, 2020
|
Germany
|
Representative
|
1003
|
March 16, 2020
|
March 18, 2020
|
India
|
Convenience
|
1003
|
March 12, 2020
|
March 22, 2020
|
Italy
|
Convenience
|
1010
|
March 16, 2020
|
March 18, 2020
|
Japan
|
Representative
|
1000
|
March 16, 2020
|
March 20, 2020
|
Mexico
|
Representative
|
1039
|
March 16, 2020
|
March 18, 2020
|
Spain
|
Representative
|
1001
|
March 13, 2020
|
March 15, 2020
|
Turkey
|
Convenience
|
1010
|
March 13, 2020
|
March 18, 2020
|
United Kingdom
|
Representative
|
1023
|
March 12, 2020
|
March 14, 2020
|
United States
|
Representative
|
1001
|
March 12, 2020
|
March 14, 2020
WAVE 2 (3/23/20 – 3/30/20)
|
Market
|
Sample Type
|
Sample #
|
Date Run
|
Date Closed
|
Argentina
|
Convenience
|
1002
|
March 25, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
|
Canada
|
Representative
|
993
|
March 24, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Chile
|
Convenience
|
1010
|
March 25, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
|
Colombia
|
Convenience
|
1002
|
March 26, 2020
|
March 28, 2020
|
France
|
Representative
|
1006
|
March 26, 2020
|
March 28, 2020
|
Germany
|
Representative
|
1011
|
March 25, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
|
India
|
Convenience
|
1002
|
March 24, 2020
|
March 30, 2020
|
Italy
|
Convenience
|
1010
|
March 26, 2020
|
March 28, 2020
|
Japan
|
Representative
|
1001
|
March 25, 2020
|
March 28, 2020
|
Mexico
|
Representative
|
1035
|
March 25, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
|
Spain
|
Representative
|
1001
|
March 25, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
|
Turkey
|
Convenience
|
1002
|
March 25, 2020
|
March 28, 2020
|
United Kingdom
|
Representative
|
1010
|
March 24, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
|
United States
|
Representative
|
1001
|
March 24, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
