Worldwide Die Attach Equipment Industry to 2027 - By Bonding Technique, Type, Application, Product Type & Geography

The Global Die Attach Equipment market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand of ausn eutectic die-attach technology, increasing demand of discrete power devices, Rising demand for compact devices, and growing adoption of copper clips. However, dimensional changes during processing and service life and mechanical unbalance are restricting the market growth.



Die attach is a key process step in semiconductor packaging. It covers all devices across various applications and is a key contributor to assembly cost. The die attach equipment business will benefit from assembly and packaging opportunities created by the above-mentioned trends. This equipment can be classified into two categories: die bonders and flip-chip (FC) bonders. The die attach equipment offering includes multi-chip bonders for advanced packaging through market techniques such as epoxy, soft solder bonders, etc. to various applications such as Memory, RF & MEMS, LED, etc.



By application, light-emitting diode (LED) segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Die attach material represents a key role in the performance and reliability of mid, high, and super-high power LEDs. With an increasing LED penetration rate, the demand for die-attach equipment is increasing. Eutectic gold-tin, silver-filled epoxies, solder, silicones, and the sintered materials have all been used for LED die attach.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing number of IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturer) in the region. The mass production of electronic products, which includes smartphones, wearables, and white goods, in China and Taiwan, makes use of several devices, such as optoelectronics, MEMS, and MOEMS. All these devices require die-attach equipment in the assembly process of these components. Furthermore, India is also witnessing growth in a number of smart cities, due to government initiatives and is expected to incorporate electronic solutions for purposes, such as surveillance, maintenance, monitoring, etc.



Some of the key players in die attach equipment market include Fasford Technology Co Ltd., ASM Pacific Technology Limited, Inseto UK Limited, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., Anza Technology Inc., Be Semiconductor Industries N.V., Palomar Technologies, Inc., Dr. Tresky AG, Shinkawa Ltd., Toray Engineering, MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd., DIAS Automation, Panasonic, West-Bond, and Hybond.



