Worldwide Elevator & Escalator Industry to 2024 - Featuring Hitachi, KONE Oyj & Mitsubishi Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator & Escalator Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global elevator & escalator (E&E) market is anticipated to reach US$142.2 billion in 2024, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 7% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the elevator & escalator market is driven by various factors such as increasing urbanization, surging aged population, rising construction expenditure and increasing gross domestic product. The market is expected to face certain challenges like the high price of installation and lack of skilled workforce. The global E&E market is predicted to experience certain trends such as high demand energy-efficient elevators and verticalization of cities.

The global E&E market can be segmented as follows: maintenance, new installation and modernization. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by maintenance, followed by the new installation and modernization segments. The market by technology type can be segmented into the following: machine room-less, hydraulic and traction. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by machine room-less technology, which was followed by hydraulic and traction. The global E&E market by application can be segmented as follows: commercial, institutional and residential. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by commercial, followed by institutional segment.

The global smart elevator market can be segmented as follows: modernization, new installation and maintenance. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by modernization, followed by new installation and maintenance segment. The global smart elevator market by end-users can be segmented as follows: commercial, residential, institutional and industrial. The dominant share of the market was held by the commercial segment, followed by the residential, institutional and industrial segments in 2019.

In 2019, the dominant share of the elevator & escalator (E&E) market was held by the Asia Pacific, which was followed by EMEA and the Americas. Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the market in future accruing to rising public expenditure on infrastructural development in developing countries such as Indonesia, India, China, and the Philippines that would increase construction activities in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global E&E market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets of the Asia Pacific , EMEA and Americas with focus on countries like India , China , Japan & Korea, Spain and the US have been analyzed.

, EMEA and Americas with focus on countries like , , & Korea, and the US have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (United Technologies Corp (Otis), KONE Oyj, ThyssenKrupp AG, Schindler Holding AG, Mitsubishi Electric & Hitachi) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Elevators & Escalators

1.2 Life Cycle of Elevators & Escalators

1.3 Supply Chain

1.4 Value Chain

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 US Construction Activity

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.5 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.6 Decline in Industrial Production

2.7 Declining Trade Volume

3. Global Elevator & Escalator Market

3.1 Global E&E Market by Value

3.2 Global E&E Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global E&E Market Value by Region

3.4 Global E&E Market Value by Segment

3.5 Global E&E Maintenance Market

3.5.1 Global E&E Maintenance Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume

3.5.3 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume Forecast

3.5.4 Global E&E Maintenance Market Volume by Region

3.6 Global E&E New Equipment Market

3.6.1 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Global E&E New Equipment Market Value by Region

3.6.3 Global E&E New Equipment Market by Volume

3.6.4 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

3.6.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market Demand by Segment

3.7 Global E&E Modernization Market

3.7.1 Global E&E Modernization Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 Global E&E Modernization Market Value by Region

3.8 Global E&E Market by Technology Type

3.8.1 Global E&E Machine Room-less Technology Market Forecast by Value

3.8.2 Global E&E Hydraulic Technology Market Forecast by Value

3.8.3 Global E&E Traction Technology Market Forecast by Value