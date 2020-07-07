Worldwide Encoder Market to 2026 - Featuring Omron, Schneider Electric & Hengstler Among Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Encoder Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global encoder market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global encoder market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on encoder market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on encoder market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global encoder market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global encoder market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the encoder market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the encoder market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global encoder market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid growth of industry 4.0 and rising need for automation to enhance productivity

Growing adoption of the encoder by textile and printing machinery and increasing demand form end-user industries globally

2) Restraints

Interacting parameters affect encoder accuracy

3) Opportunities

Rising demand of AI-based system by major end-user industries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Encoder Market Highlights

2.2. Encoder Market Projection

2.3. Encoder Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Encoder Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Encoder Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Encoder Market



4. Encoder Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Encoder Market by Type

5.1. Rotary

5.2. Linear



6. Global Encoder Market by Technology Type

6.1. Optical

6.2. Magnetic

6.3. Others



7. Global Encoder Market by End User

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Food & Beverages

7.3. Printing

7.4. Customer Electronics

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Textile

7.7. Others



8. Global Encoder Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Encoder Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Encoder Market by Technology Type

8.1.3. North America Encoder Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Encoder Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Encoder Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Encoder Market by Technology Type

8.2.3. Europe Encoder Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Encoder Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Encoder Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Encoder Market by Technology Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Encoder Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Encoder Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Encoder Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Encoder Market by Technology Type

8.4.3. RoW Encoder Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Encoder Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Encoder Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Panasonic Corporation

9.2.2. Sensata Technologies

9.2.3. Baumer Group

9.2.4. Rockwell Automation

9.2.5. FAULHABER Drive Systems

9.2.6. Dynapar Corp

9.2.7. Omron Corporation

9.2.8. Schneider Electric

9.2.9. Hengstler GmbH

9.2.10. BEI Sensors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xm7ml