Worldwide Face Mask Industry to 2025 - Players Include 3M, Honeywell International and Kimberly-Clark Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Mask Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Surgical, Respirator, Others), End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Industrial & Institutional, Personal/Individual Protection), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The face mask market is projected to grow from USD 737 million in 2019 to USD 22,143 million in 2021 and then reduce to USD 3,021 million by 2025.

The projected CAGRs for these time periods are 448.1% between 2019 to 2021 and an overall CAGR of -48.9% from 2020 to 2025. The primary reasons driving the demand for face mask globally, includes factors like the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks.

The surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market of surgical masks from 2019 to 2021.

Disposable face masks are estimated to lead the face mask market, in by nature segment, in terms of value during the forecast period

By nature, disposable face masks are estimated to be the largest segment in face mask market in 2020. The disposable face masks segment includes surgical, respirator, dust, and pitta masks. The increased use of respirators in hospitals to drive the demand for disposable face masks during the forecast period. Also, the ongoing pandemic is contributing to the increased use of disposable face masks, on a global level.

Personal/Individual Protection is estimated to dominate the face mask market

By end use, personal/individual protection is expected to dominate the face masks market, during the forecast period. The personal/individual protection segment comprises face masks used by the general public for respiratory protection against airborne infections or air pollution. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about protection against probable pandemics and respiratory diseases.

Asia Pacific face mask market is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing and the largest market for face mask during the forecast period. Factors like the rising demand for face mask in the growing economies in China and India, the growth and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in South-East Asian countries, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are driving the demand for face masks in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Face Mask Market
4.2 Face Mask Market, By Region
4.3 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market, By Type & Country
4.4 Face Mask Market, By Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Outbreak Of Covid-19
5.2.1.2 Rise In Consumer Awareness
5.2.1.3 Surge In Social Media Marketing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices
5.2.2.2 Restricted Future Growth
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Industry In Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Volatility In Production
5.2.4.2 Adverse Effect Of Face Masks On The Environment
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.3.2 Threat Of New Entrants
5.3.3 Threat Of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Average Selling Price Trend
6.3 Regulatory Landscape
6.4 Covid-19 Impact
6.4.1 Introduction
6.4.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment
6.4.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment
6.4.3.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy - Scenario Assessment
6.4.4 Covid-19 Impact On The Face Mask Market

7 Face Mask Market, By Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polypropylene (PP)
7.3 Polyurethane
7.4 Polyester
7.5 Cotton

8 Face Mask Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surgical
8.2.1 Surgical Type Accounted For The Largest Share In 2019
2018-2025 (USD Million) 65
8.3 Respirator
8.3.1 Increased Demand For Respirators Due To Covid-19
8.3.2 N-Series (N95, N99, And N100)
8.3.3 R-Series (R95)
8.3.4 P-Series (P95 & P100)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Fashion Masks To Drive Segment Demand

9 Face Mask Market, By Nature
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Disposable
9.2.1 Increased Use Of Respirators In Hospitals To Drive Demand
9.3 Reusable
9.3.1 Low Cost To Spur Demand

10 Face Mask Market, By End Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals & Clinics
10.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure To Boost Demand
10.3 Industrial & Institutional
10.3.1 Need To Prevent Dust Inhalation In Industrial Settings To Drive Demand
10.4 Personal/Individual Protection
10.4.1 Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic To Drive Segment

11 Face Mask Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 North America
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Market Share Analysis
12.3.1 Market Share Analysis Of Top Players In Face Mask Market
12.4 Key Market Developments
12.4.1 Expansions
12.4.2 Agreements
12.4.3 Contracts
12.4.4 Partnerships
12.4.5 Acquisitions
12.4.6 Collaborations
12.4.7 Divestments

13 Company Evaluation & Company Profiles
13.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions And Methodology, 2019
13.1.1 Star
13.1.2 Emerging Leaders
13.1.3 Pervasive
13.1.4 Participants
13.2 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio
13.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence
13.3 SME Matrix, 2019
13.3.1 Star
13.3.2 Emerging Companies
13.3.3 Pervasive
13.3.4 Emerging Leaders
13.4 Company Profiles
13.4.1 The 3M Company
13.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.
13.4.3 Kimberly-Clark
13.4.4 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
13.4.5 Owens & Minor, Inc.
13.4.6 AMBU A/S
13.4.7 Molnlycke Health Care Ab
13.4.8 Cardinal Health, Inc.
13.4.9 Cantel Medical Corp.
13.4.10 Irema Ireland
13.4.11 Makrite
13.4.12 Medline Industries, Inc.
13.4.13 Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd
13.4.14 Prestige Ameritech
13.4.15 CNTUS-Sungjin
13.5 Other Companies
13.5.1 Hakugen Earth Co., Ltd.
13.5.2 Kowa Company, Ltd.
13.5.3 UVEX Group
13.5.4 Winner Medical Group Inc.
13.5.5 Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.
13.5.6 Moldex-Metric, Inc.
13.5.7 Dach Schutzbekleidung Gmbh & Co. Kg
13.5.8 TE Yin
13.5.9 Louis M. Gerson Co., Inc.
13.5.10 Aero Pro Co., Ltd.
13.5.11 Cambridge Mask Co
13.5.12 Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.
13.5.13 Teleflex Incorporated
13.5.14 BYD Co. Ltd.
13.5.15 Sri Vishnu Disposables Private Limited
13.5.16 BD

14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledgestore: Subscription Portal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba9ooi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

