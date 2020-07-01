Worldwide Fall Detection System Market (2019 to 2027) - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fall Detection System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fall Detection System market accounted for $422.29 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $764.43 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smartphone and wearable technology, rising geriatric population and technological advancements in sensing devices are driving market growth. However, low acceptance of technology for elder population is restraining market growth.
A fall detection system is a device that is used to alert emergency services in case of a fall. Such devices have the potential to mitigate some of the adverse consequences of a fall. The system can detect the persons falling by acceleration analysis and send the geographic position and fall alarm short message to caregivers.
Based on the sensing modalities, the wearable systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to availability of devices pre-installed with the machine learning algorithm and their advantage of cost-efficiency and easy installation. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to technological innovations, subtle expansion of the regional healthcare industry, growing penetration of personal emergency response systems and increasing geriatric population.
Some of the key players profiled in the Fall Detection System Market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., ADT Corporation, Medical Guardian LLC., BioTelemetry, Inc., Bay Alarm Company, MobileHelp, MariCare Oy, Connect America, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Mytrex, Inc. DBA Rescue Alert, Semtech Corporation, Alertone Services, LLC, Lifefone, Vital Connect Inc., Intel Corporation, Blue Willow Systems, and BEWIS Sensing.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Fall Detection System Market, By System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 In-Home Cellular Systems
5.3 In-Home Landline Systems
6 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automatic Detection Systems
6.3 Manual Detection Systems
7 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Algorithm
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Machine Learning Methods
7.3 Simple Threshold
8 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Multimodal Sensors
8.3 Accelerometers & Gyroscopes
8.4 Unimodal/Bimodal Sensors
9 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Sensing Modalities
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non-Wearable
9.2.1 Wall Sensors
9.2.2 Floor Sensors
9.2.3 Cameras
9.3 Wearable Systems
9.3.1 Clip to Garment
9.3.2 Necklaces
9.3.3 Watches
10 Global Fall Detection System Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Assisted Living Facilities
10.3 Hospitals
10.4 Lone Workers
10.5 Nursing Homes
10.6 Senior Citizens
10.6.1 Outside
10.6.2 Home
11 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.2 Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.
13.3 ADT Corporation
13.4 Medical Guardian LLC.
13.5 BioTelemetry, Inc.
13.6 Bay Alarm Company
13.7 MobileHelp
13.8 MariCare Oy
13.9 Connect America
13.10 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
13.11 Mytrex, Inc. DBA Rescue Alert
13.12 Semtech Corporation
13.13 Alertone Services, LLC
13.14 Lifefone
13.15 Vital Connect Inc.
13.16 Intel Corporation
13.17 Blue Willow Systems
13.18 BEWIS Sensing
