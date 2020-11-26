Worldwide Flea and Tick Product Industry to 2025 - Flea and Tick Products for Dogs are Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flea and Tick Product Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A significant rise in the prevalence of flea- and tick-borne diseases in animals has been observed in recent years. The ectoparasites not only cause skin allergies and infections, but also transmit several diseases, such as bubonic plague, murine typhus, ehrlichiosis, rocky mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease, tularemia, tungiasis, and anaplasmosis.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2004-2016, diseases caused by tick and flea bites tripled in the United States, and more than 640,000 cases were reported. The report stated that 96,075 disease cases were reported in 2016, of which 26,203 were of Lyme disease alone, while the total number was near 55,000 in 2015. As per a study published in the journal 'Elsevier', in April 2018, around 80% of fleas collected from cats contained at least one organism that induces illness in cats or even human beings.



Hence, the increase in the number of pets getting infected by a variety of flea- and tick-borne diseases and the consequent necessity of them being treated are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Flea and Tick Products for Dogs are Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market



The soft, warm fur of dogs and cats provides the perfect environment for fleas and ticks. These insects feed on the pet's blood and can cause health problems ranging from allergic reactions to serious tick-borne illnesses. Both fleas and ticks are more common during the warmer months. As a result, a varied line of products has been introduced to the market.



Moreover, the demand for these products has increased, especially in developed countries due to the increasing pet dog population. As per a 2019 report by the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, the population of pet dogs in the United Kingdom increased from 7.8 million in 2013 to 9.9 million by 2019. This factor has positively the growth of the market and expected to boost growth in the future as well.



North America to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



Increasing adoption rates of companion animals, growing disposable income, and rising per capita animal healthcare expenditure are the factors contributing to the major share of the US flea and tick products market.



According to the Parasite Prevalence Map published by Pets and Parasites, the prevalence of anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and Lyme disease in the United States, in 2017, was estimated to be 3.85%, 3.04%, and 6.27%, respectively. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2004-2016, seven new germs, spreading through the bite of an infected tick, were discovered in the United States alone, which also had the ability to infect people and cause zoonotic diseases.



In addition, growing awareness about pet health among pet owners and the rise in product innovation, such as new formula launches, are some other major factors driving the growth of the US flea and tick products market.



Competitive Landscape



The market for flea and tick products is moderately competitive and includes global, as well as local players. With the rising focus on veterinary health, it is expected that in the coming future, the number of companies will be involved in the provision of veterinary products. This will result in increased competition.



