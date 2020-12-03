The Worldwide Industrial Refrigeration Systems Industry is Expected to Grow to $41.1 Billion in 2030

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Research Report: By Equipment Type, Refrigerant Type, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The major factors driving the growth of the industrial refrigeration systems market are the expansion of the food and beverage processing sector in emerging economies, the advance of the cold chain industry, and the rise in the demand for refrigeration solutions among pharmaceutical and chemical companies. As a result of all these factors, the industry is expected to grow from $26.8 billion in 2019 to $41.1 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

Condensers, controls, evaporators, and compressors are the various categories under the equipment type segment. Among these, the compressor category led the industrial refrigeration systems market during the historical period (2014-2019). Being the component that actually provides the cooling, compressors account for anywhere between 25% and 35% of the cost of a complete refrigeration unit designed for industries. In the coming years, the controls category would grow the fastest, as the demand for energy efficiency and operational cost savings is driving the installation of control systems.

The divisions under the refrigerant type segment of the industrial refrigeration systems market are hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), ammonia (NH3), and carbon dioxide (CO2). During the forecast period, the highest CAGR is projected to be witnessed by the CO2 category, as the gas is non-flammable, as well as less toxic. Termed as a natural refrigerant, the gas causes extremely little harm to the environment, if it is accidentally released from the refrigeration system.

The adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants, such as CO2, is one of the key trends in the market presently. Owing to the high rate of ozone depletion, several laws have been implemented around the world to replace conventional refrigerants with natural and environment-friendly variants. For instance, the F-Gas Regulation of the European Union, which came into force in 2015, seeks to do away with the use of high-global-warming-potential (GWP) gases as refrigerants.

The growth of the food and beverage processing industry in emerging economies is a significant reason for the industrial refrigeration systems market growth. With the increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat products, food processing firms are seeing brisk business in developing countries. For instance, the food and beverage processing industry of India, which is the fifth-largest in the world, is receiving government support under the Make in India initiative. Under its 11th and 12th five-year plans, the central government has sanctioned the development of 40 mega food parks.

Another reason the market for industrial refrigeration systems is expanding is the increasing demand for such systems in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Refrigeration is quite important in the pharma, refining, and petrochemical sectors, as the products here need to be stored at specific temperatures to prevent spoilage. For instance, biologics, drugs, and certain medical devices need to be stored at low temperatures. With the increasing prevalence of various diseases, the demand for drugs is rising, thereby driving the demand for refrigeration solutions in the pharma industry.

During the historical period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest industrial refrigeration system market, and it will also advance the fastest during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the cold chain, where refrigeration is everything. For long-distance transportation of medical, chemical, and agricultural goods, it is imperative they remain refrigerated. The Indian government announced plans to execute 27 new integrated cold chain projects, worth $67.1 million (INR 743 crore), in September 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Equipment Type
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Refrigerant Type
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region
1.3.5 Analysis Period
1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.6.1 Value
1.3.6.2 Volume
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents
2.2.1.1 By Region
2.2.1.2 By Industry Participant
2.2.1.3 By Company Type
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Equipment Type
4.1.1.1 Compressors
4.1.1.2 Condensers
4.1.1.3 Evaporators
4.1.1.4 Controls
4.1.1.5 Others
4.1.2 By Refrigerant Type
4.1.2.1 Ammonia
4.1.2.2 Co2
4.1.2.3 Hfc
4.1.2.4 Others
4.1.3 By Application
4.1.3.1 Food & Beverages
4.1.3.2 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
4.1.3.3 Oil & Gas
4.1.3.4 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Adoption of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants
4.3.1.2 Rising Concerns Toward Health and Safety
4.3.1.3 Increasing Use of Screw Compressors
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Growing Food and Beverages Processing Industry in Developing Countries
4.3.2.2 Surge in Global Cold Chain Market
4.3.2.3 Increasing Use of Refrigeration in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries
4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Fragmented Supply Chain of Food and Beverage Processing Industry
4.3.3.2 High Energy Consumption and Maintenance Cost
4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Growing Popularity for Carbon Dioxide/Ammonia Cascade Refrigeration Systems
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market
4.4.1 Current Scenario
4.4.2 COVID-19 Scenario
4.4.3 Future Scenario
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Equipment Type
5.1.1 Compressors, by Type
5.1.2 Condensers, by Type
5.1.3 Evaporators, by Type
5.2 By Refrigerant Type
5.3 By Application
5.4 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Equipment Type
6.2 By Refrigerant Type
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Equipment Type
7.2 By Refrigerant Type
7.3 By Application
7.4 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Equipment Type
8.2 By Refrigerant Type
8.3 By Application
8.4 By Country

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Equipment Type
9.2 By Refrigerant Type
9.3 By Application
9.4 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Equipment Type
10.2 By Refrigerant Type
10.3 By Application
10.4 By Country

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
11.2 Comparison of Key Players
11.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.4 Recent Activities of Major Players
11.5 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.5.2 Product Launches
11.5.3 Partnerships
11.5.4 Geographic Expansions
11.5.5 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Trane Technologies plc
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
12.2 Carrier Global Corporation
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.2.3 Key Financial Summary
12.3 Hussmann Corporation
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4 Dover Corporation
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4.3 Key Financial Summary
12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.5.3 Key Financial Summary
12.6 Johnson Controls International plc
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.6.3 Key Financial Summary
12.7 Midea Group Co. Ltd.
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.7.3 Key Financial Summary
12.8 Industrial Frigo Srl.
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.9 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.9.3 Key Financial Summary
12.10 Emerson Electric Co.
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.10.3 Key Financial Summary
12.11 Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH
12.11.1 Business Overview
12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.12 Danfoss A/S
12.12.1 Business Overview
12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.12.3 Key Financial Summary
12.13 Star Refrigeration Ltd.
12.13.1 Business Overview
12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.14 Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.
12.14.1 Business Overview
12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1 Abbreviations
13.2 Sources and References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1q60

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-industrial-refrigeration-systems-industry-is-expected-to-grow-to-41-1-billion-in-2030--301185878.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Latest Stories

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Abolishing the Electoral College is closer than you think

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Ron Johnson Responds to Claim That He Privately Admitted Biden Win

    Senator Ron Johnson pushed back Wednesday against allegations that he has admitted privately that Joe Biden won the presidential election but refuses to do so publicly due to political concerns, saying his statements have always been consistent.Mark Becker, former chairman for the Brown County Republican Party, wrote an op-ed published Wednesday in the The Bulwark claiming that Johnson admitted that Biden won during a private phone call last month, but said he would not say as much publicly because it would be "political suicide.""Senator Johnson knows that Joe Biden won a free and fair election," Becker wrote. "He is refusing to admit it publicly and stoking conspiracies that undermine our democracy solely because it would be 'political suicide' to oppose Trump. I find this unconscionable."Becker said the "war that leaders of the GOP such as Senator Johnson are waging on the very foundations of our democracy" spurred his decision to publish details about his November 14 phone call with the Wisconsin Republican senator.Johnson dismissed the op-ed's accusations against him on Wednesday, saying the article "should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored.”“I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said in a statement emailed to National Review.On Tuesday, shortly after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election, Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” his evidence that no mass voter fraud occurred, saying there are “enough suspicions” and “irregularities" to warrant questions about the process.Meanwhile, a growing group of GOP senators is calling on President Trump to concede the election as his legal team fails to produce evidence of widespread fraud and runs out of legal avenues to challenge the vote tallies.Becker, who has been vocal in his opposition to Trump over the past four years, says he endorsed and campaigned for Johnson's unsuccessful opponent, Democrat Russ Feingold, during their 2016 Senate race in Wisconsin.

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze began late Wednesday as a house fire in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, where gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). “When crews arrived it was a fully engulfed house and the winds were extremely strong and they pushed flames into the vegetation,” said Colleen Windsor, a spokeswoman for the county's Fire Authority.

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Trump family asks to halt lawsuit accusing president of promoting marketing scam

    A lawyer for President Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Israeli parliament takes step toward new national elections

    Israel took a major step toward plunging into its fourth national election in under two years on Wednesday as lawmakers — supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main coalition partner — passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve parliament. The 61-54 vote came just seven months after the coalition took office following three inconclusive elections in just over a year. Netanyahu's Likud party and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White said they were seeking national unity to confront the coronavirus crisis.

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • Supreme Court sides with church challenging California's COVID restrictions

    In an unsigned order with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said a federal district court must revisit an earlier ruling against the church.

  • Judge rules probable cause U.S. teenager committed crimes in Wisconsin protest shootings

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Psaki, next White House press secretary, a veteran messenger

    After four years of President Donald Trump serving as his own chief spokesperson and frequently peddling false information and conspiracy theories in the process, successor Joe Biden is pledging to return to a more traditional approach to communicating with Americans. Much of that work will fall to Jen Psaki, Biden's pick for White House press secretary.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.

  • Iran watchdog passes law on hardening nuclear stance, halting U.N. inspections

    Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved a law on Wednesday that obliges the government to halt U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased in two months. In retaliation for the killing last week of Iran's top nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel, Iran's hardline-dominated parliament on Tuesday approved the bill with a strong majority that will harden Iran's nuclear stance.

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Trump aide banned from Justice after trying to get case info

    The official serving as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department has been banned from the building after trying to pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters she could relay to the White House, three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press. Heidi Stirrup, an ally of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, was quietly installed at the Justice Department as a White House liaison a few months ago.